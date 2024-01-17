Browns Coach Breaks Silence With 5-Word Statement After Firing

The Cleveland Browns shook up their coaching staff on Tuesday and former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt issued a brief statement on being let go.

Van Pelt came aboard with Kevin Stefanski in 2020, serving as the offensive coordinator. It wasn’t the typical setup for Van Pelt, who did not call the plays. That was the duty of Stefanski, who has assumed the play-caller role since arriving.

Van Pelt spoke with ESPN reporter Jake Trotter after being let go and kept it short and sweet.

“On to the next one,” Van Pelt told Trotter.

The shakeup also included running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Trotter offered a little more details on how the firing of Van Pelt unfolded.

“To clarify further on the Alex Van Pelt situation. Per multiple team sources, the Browns discussed a ʻreassignment of rolesʻ with [Van Pelt] on the coaching staff. But ultimately, the two sides opted to part ways,” Trotter wrote.

Kevin Stefanski Favorite for Coach of the Year

It’s an interesting move by the Browns, who defied expectations with multiple key injuries on the offensive side of the ball. The Browns played the majority of the season without Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson played in just six games.

The Browns utilized four different quarterbacks in Watson’s absence — PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco.

Stefanski is expected to win NFL Coach of the Year, so it’s not typical for a coach hauling in that award to shake up his staff. Van Pelt was very complimentary of Stefanski in his final press conference of the year before facing the Houston Texans.

“He’s awesome. I’ve enjoyed every second with him. His ability to adjust and adapt with the coolness. It’s just a consistency that he brings every day,” Van Pelt said. “He’s coached a lot of football, different schemes. His ability to again, to change on a dime based on who this player, his starter is at quarterback I thought has been really remarkable. But the message, the culture he’s built here over the last four years, I’m really proud to be on his staff.”

The Browns were bounced from the postseason by the Texans in the Wild Card round in embarrassing fashion, 45-14. Cleveland is seeking “fresh ideas on offense,” per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns WR Michael Woods Sends Well-Wishes to Alex Van Pelt

Van Pelt appeared to be well-liked in the Browns locker room as a leader on the offensive side of the ball. Following his departure, wide receiver Michael Woods was among the players to wish him well.

“I appreciate you AVP. Good luck coach,” Woods wrote.

The Browns are already active trying to fill the coaching holes. Former Carolina Panthers assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley visited Cleveland on Wednesday to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The Browns have had one of the best ground games in the league under Stefanski. However, the Browns struggled this season without Chubb. Cleveland finished the season averaging 115.2 yards rushing per game but just 3.9 yards per carry — 26th in the league.