Browns WR Amari Cooper Reveals Surprise Offseason Surgery

Amari Cooper disclosed on Tuesday that he had offseason core muscle surgery back in February to repair an injury that hobbled him towards the end of the Cleveland Browns season.

Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia performed the surgery, per Cleveland.com. He performed the same surgery on former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — who is now with the Baltimore Ravens – and Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Cooper is now a few months removed from the surgery and is happy with where he’s at.

“The recovery went well,” Cooper said. “I’m on the eighth week of it now. I feel good. I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Cooper was banged up last season but did not miss a game, gutting through the core issues. And he did so effectively. In his first year in Cleveland, Cooper led the Browns in just about every major receiving category, notching 78 catches for 1,160 yards, per Pro Football Reference. He also collected a career-high nine touchdowns.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Eager to Get on the Same Page With Deshaun Watson

Cooper put up numbers despite a fairly shaky quarterback situation. The passing offense often sputtered during the first 11 games with Jacoby Brissett under center and by the time Deshaun Watson returned to the lineup, Cooper wasn’t at 100%.

Cooper is looking forward to the work this offseason to keep growing his connection with Watson.

“We got a little bit of that last year for sure. Just playing in the games with him, coming in on Monday, watching the film and seeing what he could do,” Cooper said. “It was truly tremendous to see how he could create and extend plays. I’m excited to be healthy and be out there working that scramble drill with him. He’s really just a complete player.”

Watson has shared some footage from the offseason where he was working out with his pass-catchers in Texas. Cooper was notably absent from the videos but it makes more sense now that he revealed he was dealing with recovery from the core surgery.

Amari Cooper Pleased With Browns’ Offseason Additions at Wide Receiver

Cooper has some new faces in the receiver room, with Elijah Moore coming over via trade and Marquise Goodwin signing as a free agent. Both are speedy pass-catchers and should add another element to the offense.

“Talent makes talent better. Once we get to see everybody on the field, I think all the other guys will respect the talent on the field, make the team better, overall,” Cooper said of the additions.

There has been chatter this offseason about the Browns going more pass-heavy, moving away from multiple tight end sets and Nick Chubb being the primary focus. Cooper doesn’t think the move will be as drastic as it’s been portrayed at times, with the Browns just focused on finding balance.

“I would say just the two meetings that we’ve had, it’s more of a balance thing we’re looking to have with the offense,” Cooper said. “To marry the run and the pass together.”

Cooper and the Browns will continue to put in work through the offseason program this week in what is dubbed “Phase 1.” They’ll be able to get into more detail as the weeks progress.