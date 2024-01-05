Browns Lose Defensive Captain for Postseason

The Cleveland Browns have placed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Walker had surgery on his knee on December 21 but the team was hopeful that he’d be able to return. The arthroscopic knee surgery knocked him out for the last three games.

The IR designation means Walker will miss at least four games. He’d be eligible to return for the Super Bowl, if the Browns were to make it there.

Walker started 12 games this season. He recorded 42 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. He was voted a season-long captain by his teammates.

The Browns brought back Walker this offseason on a one-year deal. He was coming back from a season-ending quadriceps tear.

“Big loss,” linebacker Sione Takitaki told The Associated Press after the initial announcement of Walker’s injury in December. “He’s a captain on the defensive side, leader, one of those vocal guys that keeps everything in line. We’ll feel his loss but we’ll make sure that everybody else picks up.

“Next-man-up type of league. The other leaders lead and fill in where his presence was felt. So just got confidence in the whole defense to come in and keep going.”

The Browns used the open roster spot to sign defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster.

Kamara is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in 10 career games. He has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Browns’ practice squad, appearing in one game this season.

Browns Hopeful Other Defensive Starters Can Return

The Browns are still holding out hope that two other defensive players will be able to return for the postseason in safety Grant Delpit and pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Delpit — a second-round pick in 2020 — led the Browns with 83 tackles at the time of his groin injury. He added seven tackles for a loss and has been a key part of the defensive turnaround in Cleveland. Delpit inked a three-year, $36 million extension with the Browns prior to the injury.

Okoronkwo is dealing with a pectoral injury. He was signed this offseason to a three-year, $19 million deal and was an important part of the pass-rush rotation. He’s played on 56% of the defensive snaps in the games he’s been active for, notching 31 tackles — 12 tackles for loss — and 4.5 sacks.

Okoronkwo is unlikely to play in the Browns’ season-finale. However, he has practiced this week — a sign that he could suit up for the postseason.

“Obviously, he’s trending in the right direction. He’s put in a ton of work, so it’s exciting to have him back out there,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, January 3.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Unlikely to Play Against Bengals

The Browns are planning to rest many of their key starters on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has locked up the No. 5 seed in the AFC and have nothing at stake against their AFC North rival.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has been ruled out and superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is another candidate to get some rest.

Garrett has been battling a shoulder injury for a good chunk of the season but is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. Stefanski believes Garrett already wrapped it up.

“I don’t know that Myles needs to do anything more on a football field to convince anyone how important he’s been to our football team,” Stefanski said. “Said it before, I’ll say it again. He’s the best player on the best defense in the National Football League. That counts for something.”

With their starters projected to sit, the Browns are a touchdown underdog against the Bengals for the regular season finale.