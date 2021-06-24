Agent of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sets Timeline for Extension

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield are working towards a long-term extension, with the former top pick’s agent saying he expects something to get done “this summer.”

With the Browns picking up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, he’s linked to the franchise at least the next two seasons. However, the timing of Mayfield’s extension could have a significant impact on the future of the franchise. If they wait and Mayfield excels, it’ll cost a premium to keep him on long-term. However, the extra time would allow them to make sure they are investing in the right guy and that his strong performance last year was what they can expect year in and year out.

There’s also the fact that Mayfield’s draft-mates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, are also negotiating extensions and could set the market for QBs. Mayfield’s agent, Jack Mills, spoke with Tony Grossi of TheLandOnDemand.com and said they are not wanting to wait until those get done.

“We’re not going to be dragging it out,” Mills told Grossi. “I think there’s been enough contracts done for quarterbacks lately that give us a pretty good idea of what the market is. And, of course, we know that the [salary] cap isn’t going up this year but it’s going up next year and next. We pretty much know what’s coming on down the road and what’s been done. We don’t have any particular reluctance about doing a deal.”

Mills also went into a possible timeline for the contract, saying Mayfield could be locked in before the start of the year.

“But I think something will be done this summer,” Mills said. “As far as trying to get a deal done, I don’t know if it’ll get done. It’s something that would be pretty much in the team’s control.”

Browns Expect Baker Mayfield to Take Next Step

Mayfield passed for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions last season, proving to be among the top tier of quarterbacks down the stretch.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted out a stat that showed how his success translated to wins, pointing out that Mayfield had eight games last season with a QBR over 80. The Browns went 7-1 in those games. Only Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes had more 80-plus QBR performances.

Baker Mayfield had 8 games last season with a QBR over 80. The Browns went 7-1 in those games. Only Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes had more 80+ QBR performances. Via @ESPNStatsInfo #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 22, 2021

“We get the feeling that he’s their guy,” Mills said. “Every indication we have is that Baker’s the man for the future.”

Mayfield really started to step up his game in Kevin Stefanski’s offense after getting familiar with the system and he should only take another leap this season.

“There are a lot of areas and a lot of pass concepts that we wanted work on in this minicamp that maybe he did not completely own last year and wanted improvement in these plays. He has shown that,” Browns offensive coordinator Van Pelt said drin. “A lot of that is just working through progression and knowing where to go next if one and two are covered, and he got that accomplished in this camp. We are very happy with where he is right now.”

Baker Mayfield Handing Extension Talks With Grace

Sure, Mayfield would love to get paid and know he has a long-term NFL home. However, the Browns QB isn’t jumping the gun, staying patient and letting it all play out.

“I have bet on myself my whole life. I have always taken it one day at a time and one play at a time. Like I said, I am not going to handle it any differently now,” Mayfield said. “I am concerned about winning, and that is what everybody in this building needs to be concerned about. It is not saying that everybody is not, but the concern right now is winning and building a strong foundation for this season.”

Mayfield and the Browns open up the regular season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on September 12 at Arrowhead.