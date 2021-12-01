Browns Brass Send Clear Message on Baker Mayfield’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have committed to Baker Mayfield and general manager Andrew Berry did not waver from that support for the team’s QB while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Berry was asked multiple times about Mayfield’s future in Cleveland, both immediate and down the line. The second-year general manager repeatedly sent the same message on Mayfield.

“Baker is our quarterback,” Berry told reporters on Wednesday, December 1. “He is healthy enough to win games for us. He has won games for us in the past couple of weeks. If he is ready to go, he is going to be our starter.”

Mayfield is limping to the finish line, dealing with multiple injuries, including a serious shoulder issue. Berry admits that has made it hard to evaluate the former top pick for a long-term deal, but the team has valued his toughness and contributions.

“I think with Baker, especially from a long-term perspective, you really try and take a big picture approach,” Berry said. “Really with any player, it is about body of work really over several years and also taking into context the environment or particular individual’s situation. We have seen Baker play a lot of good football here.”

Browns Expect Mayfield to Step Up Down the Stretch





Andrew Berry: "Adversity is universally important for growth"

Mayfield will get a week off to recover and the Browns are hoping he returns healthier — both physically and mentally. While Cleveland has been firm about Mayfield being healthy enough to play, it’s been quite obvious while watching the games that the 26-year-old is not close to 100%.

“We have seen Baker play good football this season,” Berry said. “I know he is excited and we are excited for the opportunity ahead of us. We expect him to play his best football moving forward over the next five weeks.”

Mayfield has also been the target of attacks from the fathers of two of his teammates — Odell Beckham Jr., who has since moved on to the Rams, and Kareem Hunt. Neither came out in defense of their quarterback following the tirades from their dads.

“I think he has told you guys he has felt healthier week to week. At the same time, I expect and I am looking forward to seeing our guys work through this tough stretch, and that is not just Baker; that is our entire team,” Berry said. “At the end of the day, we want to be playing our best football in December, and that is really our mission. That is our charge.”

Browns Teammates Have Faith in Baker Mayfield

Mayfield has been below average this year and especially bad in a few spots. He ranks 26th in QBR with a rating of 37.9, throwing for 2,413 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite his struggles, many members of the Browns have voiced their support for their quarterback, including standout rookie Jerimiah Owusu-Koramoah.

“Baker is a great competitor, just as good a competitor as any quarterback in the league,” he said. “As time goes on, you guys will see how great a quarterback he is.”

The Browns will face the Ravens after the bye week in a game that will likely define the final stretch of the season.