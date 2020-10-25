Browns QB Baker Mayfield Goes Viral for Postgame Celebration

The Cleveland Browns are back in the win column and quarterback Baker Mayfield has his dancing shoes on.

The Browns stunned the Bengals 37-34 on Sunday thanks to a late touchdown drive engineered by Mayfield. The Browns got the ball with less than 1 minute remaining, but Mayfield hit on two big completion, including the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left to rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

MAYFIELD TO PEOPLES-JONES. #Browns have the lead with 11 seconds left! 📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MIIkbfUwYk pic.twitter.com/tKbOpsvPJq — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Considering how the start of the season has gone for Mayfield, he had reason to celebrate. Mayfield was benched last week in a blowout to the Steelers, has been playing through a cracked rib and he was a hot topic on debate shows, with many analysts calling for his job.

Mayfield put an end to that — for now — going 22-of 28 passing for 297 yards and five touchdowns. He celebrated with a little locker room dance, a throwback to his college days. Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. caught it on his Instagram Live in the locker room.

Sunday against the Bengals could not have started worse for Mayfield, who tossed a pick on his first throw. However, his only incompletion the rest of the way was a spike as he led the game-winning drive.

“This game’s going to give this offense confidence to realize that we can believe and trust in everybody,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “And we always have a chance if we believe.”

Baker Mayfield Dedicates Win to Odell Beckham

The win was thrilling, but the Browns saw Odell Beckham Jr. leave the game on the first pass of the game with what could be a serious knee injury. Beckham will have an MRI on his knee on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL reported.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Mayfield dedicated the win the Beckham on Instagram, writing: “A win is a win. That one was for you 13,” referencing OBJ’s jersey number.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyGaESDYDo/

Beckham said he saw Beckham in the locker room at halftime and he had a message for him.

“I told him I love him,” Mayfield said. “And he said, ‘Go be great.’”

Mayfield did just that with his best performance of his three-year career so far.

Kevin Stefanski Proud of Baker Mayfield

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been firm that Mayfield is the starter in Cleveland, regardless of any noise from the outside. He was proud to see how Mayfield bounced back against the Bengals.

“He is such a competitor. He does not give up,” Stefansi said of Mayfield. “That first throw, we wanted to take a shot there. They made a nice play, a credit to them. He did not back down, and every time I looked at him on the sideline, he had that steely look in his eyes. He was not going back down. I think that is the story of Baker. There is nothing coming his way that he has not seen before. Really proud of how he responded.”

The Browns are now 5-2 and still on track to compete for a playoff spot. Cleveland hosts the Raiders next week.

READ NEXT: Diagnosis Delivered on Injury to Browns WR Odell Beckham