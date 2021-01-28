Browns QB Baker Mayfield Responds to Deshaun Watson Rumors

The farfetched idea of the Cleveland Browns trading for Deshaun Watson has been floated since it became known the Texans quarterback was looking for a new home.

Baker Mayfield finds it hilarious.

Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick of the Browns in 2018 — is fresh off leading Cleveland to its first playoff win in over a quarter-century. He proved he could be a franchise quarterback with a stellar year, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low eight interceptions last season. He was especially sharp down the stretch when the games mattered most.

Mayfield responded to an article posted with the headline: It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to think about Deshaun Watson.

👌🏼. Some of y’all “browns” are funny https://t.co/laJXBSY2Eu — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 28, 2021

Mayfield reposted the article with the message, “Some of y’all ‘browns’ are funny,” with the OK emoji. He also pinned the tweet, a sign that it could be used as some long-term motivation.

Browns Are Committed to Baker Mayfield

Andrew Berry: "I couldn't be prouder of our entire group."General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the media via Zoom on January 20, 2021. Andrew discussed this season's accomplishments, Baker Mayfield's contributions to the team's success, his approach to contract extensions, building up the defense, his work this offseason, and what he learned from this challenging and unpredictable season. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-01-20T17:18:13Z

The Browns have a decision to make on Mayfield this offseason. They can either sign him to a long-term extension — like they did with Myles Garrett last offseason — or pick up his fifth-year option, locking him up for the next two seasons.

While the front office in Cleveland has been mum on their plans, it seems certain that they see Mayfield as the quarterback of the future for the franchise.

“I think you guys know me well enough at this point that in terms of contracts, I do not think that this is really the appropriate forum to really talk about those decisions,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at his end of season press conference. “[Baker] did an excellent job this year. He led us to first playoff appearance in eons. We got 12 wins, played winning football all year developed a really strong relationship with Kevin and the offensive staff and really … he really thrives on a weekly basis both on and off the field. We are very, very pleased with him. We would not be where we were at the end of the season without his performance. He had a really tremendous season.”

This offseason will be the first where Mayfield will not have to learn a new offense. That will more than likely keep him on his current upward trajectory. And getting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury will also help his cause.

Deshaun Watson Has Officially Requested Trade

The situation with Watson is a complicated one for the Texans. He wants out — as evident from his official trade request on Thursday — but he also has a no-trade clause, meaning he can basically pick where he will go next. Luckily for Watson, there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Watson ending up in Cleveland is a massive longshot. The Browns are +10,000 to land Watson, per BetMGM, putting them in the bottom tier of potential destinations. Only the Cardinals (+15,000), Ravens (+15,000), Bills (+15,000), Seahawks (+15,000), Packers (+20,000) and Chiefs (+25,000) have worse odds.

The Jets (+200) and Dolphins (+400) are the frontrunner to land Watson and would be much more willing to land the 25-year-old.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in 2017, led the NFL in regular-season passing yards with 4,823. He also tossed 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

