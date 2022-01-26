Browns QB Baker Mayfield Announces Exit on Social Media

It’s been a rough year for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns quarterback announced on Tuesday he’s stepping away from social media for the “foreseeable future.”

Mayfield has been the target of rampant criticism online this season and he’s, at times, engaged with some of the trolls, most recently liking a critical tweet from local media member and former NFLer, Dustin Fox.

“Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future,” Mayfield wrote on an Instagram story. “Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right.”

The recent back and forth about his future probably played a role in Mayfield stepping away and there’s also the fact that Mayfield just had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He’ll start physical therapy soon but doesn’t need to hear the negative thoughts as he looks to get back to full health.

Kevin Stefanski: "We'll look at what we can do better for 2022" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on January 10th, 2022. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2022-01-10T21:14:52Z

It was the second time within a few days that Mayfield spoke of the toxicity of social media. Following the stellar AFC Divisional Round, Mayfield was hit by some ricochet shots and spoke out on Twitter.

“Congrats to all teams moving on,” Mayfield wrote. “Some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch.

“Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only. 🤟🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged some of the pitfalls of social media when the season ended, also noting he felt his team was on it more than others.

“I think you just have to be very careful,” Stefanski said. “I think everybody has to be very careful with social media because there is a lot – like we have discussed before – a lot of it is background noise. I think you just have to be careful with what you put out there because once it is out there, it is out there forever.”

Mayfield Determined to Prove Haters Wrong

Mayfield was not at 100 percent last season basically from the start, injuring his shoulder while trying to make a tackle in Week 2 following an interception. Mayfield battled through the injury but was hampered by wearing a brace on his non-throwing shoulder, something offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt delved into at the end of the year.

“It’s definitely something that’s hindered him,” Van Pelt said. “You can just see in his mechanics down that left side [of his body] get stuck in there at times, and it’s a struggle for him. … Hopefully next year without the harness, you’ll see Baker back to normal with his normal throwing mechanics. He has fought through [it]. We have a lot of respect for the fact that he has battled through that, and we know he’s injured. That’s where I’ll leave that.”

Mayfield had surgery on January 19 and is expected to be cleared for training camp, per ESPN. The former top overall pick is and prove his doubters wrong.

“Surgery went great. Was a complete success,” Mayfield said in a video posted to social media. “Now it’s on to the road to recovery. It’s one of those steps to get back to my true self. … This is not the end of my story.”

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

Mayfield passed for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, with the Browns finishing the year at 8-9.