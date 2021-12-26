Browns Weigh in on Baker Mayfield’s Future After Loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield did not hold back in his postgame press conference after tossing a career-high four interceptions in the Cleveland Browns crushing 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mayfield tossed three picks in the first half and the eventual game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter on a controversial no-call on a fairly blatant defensive hold. Despite that, Mayfield shouldered the blame for the loss.

“I hurt this team,” Mayfield told reporters on Saturday, December 25 following the loss. “It’s frustrating. I thought our defense played great, our skill players played well, same thing with the offensive line. Backs were running their tail off. That’s why it’s frustrating for me. I hurt this team. There’s no excuse.”

While Mayfield was correct in his assessment, the Browns made sure to note that there would be no change coming at the quarterback position any time soon.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, “yes.”

Stefanski continued: “I know he had four interceptions, but we win as a team and we lose as a team.”

That being said, Stefanski was frustrated with the turnovers, seeing his Browns squad coming so close to knocking off the best team in the NFC.

“It’s frustrating,’’ Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s the best team in the NFC and Aaron Rodgers is playing at an MVP level. Obviously when you turn it over …that’s not what we’re trying to do.”

Browns star Myles Garrett — who played through a groin injury — also spoke on Mayfield’s day.

“He’s made some great plays,” Garrett said. “He’s made some not-so-great plays. So have all of us.”

Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into 21 points in the first half, giving the Packers a 21-12 lead after two quarters.

“Some of them were bad throws,” Mayfield said. “Didn’t follow through on the one in the red zone, which was extremely costly, a red-zone turnover. Just sailed high,” Mayfield said. “The other one, just got to put it more outside. (Douglas) made a good play on it. (I) left it inside.”

Mayfield finished the game 21-of-36 for 222 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and was sacked five times. While the no-call on Mayfield’s final pass of the game drew some major criticism, the Browns QB agreed that they shouldn’t have to leave it in the hands of the refs.

“A little bit of contact, but you can’t bank on that being called‚” he said.

Browns Playoff Hopes Not Done Yet

The Browns now face an uphill battle to make the playoffs but have a glimmer of hope with the AFC North backed up. They face the Steelers and Browns the next two weeks, giving them a chance to make up room in the AFC North.

“We have to take care of our business,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got to handle Pittsburgh next week. Help won’t matter if we don’t handle our business.”

If the Browns want to keep their hope alive, Mayfield will have to play better. He’s healthier than he’s been most of the season and now it’s truly do-or-die time for the former No. 1 overall pick.