Ex-Brown QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message After Inking $100 Million Deal

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after striking a lucrative deal on Sunday.

Mayfield and the Bucs have agreed to a three-year, $100 million deal, per multiple reports. It could be worth up to $115 million with incentives. The deal represents a massive comeback from Mayfield, who the Browns cast off after trading for Deshaun Watson.

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfied told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

The Bucs were also able to bring back Mike Evans — Mayfield’s favorite target — this offseason. Evans agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract.

Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs last offseason. He had to win the starting job in training camp. The former top pick of the Browns shined, passing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mayfield posted a quarterback rating of 94.6. He also helped Tampa Bay capture a postseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baker Mayfield Confused About Browns Breakup

Mayfield had previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He played four seasons with the Browns, putting up a 29-30 record. Mayfield passed for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns during his time in Cleveland.

Mayfield played through a shoulder injury during his final season with the Browns. It nearly derailed his career. He passed for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns but also tossed 13 interceptions.

The Browns decided in the ensuing offseason to make a blockbuster deal for Watson, sending a trio of first-round picks to the Houston Texans. In addition, the Browns handed Watson an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Watson has played in just 12 games since that 2022 trade.

It was not a clean ending for Mayfield with the Browns. He still has questions about it but hasn’t dwelled on it either.

“I think towards the end there — and I played 2021 with a pretty much torn apart shoulder — I was excited to get the surgery, get healthy and get another shot to try and get back to that 2020 form,” Mayfield said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in October. “But that wasn’t their plan. I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason.”

Browns Hoping for Full Season Out of Deshaun Watson

Watson is heading into a critical season with the Browns. His time on the field has been limited by injuries and a lengthy suspension. Watson is expected to be ready to roll for the start of training camp after season-ending shoulder surgery.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on January 22. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

The Browns are also sorting out their quarterback depth. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is heading into his second season but Cleveland will likely pursue a veteran backup. Joe Flacco will be a free agent after a successful 4-1 stint in Cleveland last season. The 39-year-old former Super Bowl MVP said that the Browns are at the top of his list if a starting opportunity does not materialize.