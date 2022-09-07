Baker Mayfield Sends Strong Message to Browns Over Offseason Drama

Baker Mayfield has been relatively quiet about his breakup with the Cleveland Browns but spoke openly about his exit ahead of seeing his former team in Week 1.

Mayfield has made it clear that he wasn’t happy with how the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson went down. Prior to Watson choosing the Browns — and after initially eliminating them from his trade destinations — Mayfield demanded a trade and turned away a meeting with ownership.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN in March. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

After some long and drawn-out trade drama this offseason, Mayfield landed with the Panthers and the former No. 1 overall pick earned the starting gig in camp. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield was asked specifically why the Browns decided to move on from him. He didn’t have an answer.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on being involved in another “revenge game” this Sunday against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/w6eQeHCBKP — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 7, 2022

“I’m not going to get into specifics as to why they moved on. Just because I don’t have those answers,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m grateful for the time I had in Cleveland. I started my career there. It’s a football town. It ended abruptly and unexpectedly but we’re here now. Everything happens for a reason and I’m rolling with the punches. I’m happy to be a Panther.”

The Browns publicly backed Mayfield after he struggled last season playing through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record, missing the postseason.

Browns Have Said They Were Transparent With Mayfield

Mayfield’s media appearances were limited this offseason but he did tell his side of the story on an April 13 episode of “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast. He said that he felt disrespected by the process, although Browns general manager Andrew Berry disputed that.

“We were very transparent with his reps,” Berry told reporters during a pre-draft press conference April 22. “Baker is a competitive and driven young man. He’s had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback.”

However, Berry did say he had some regrets about how the Watson pursuit went down, with the news getting out before he was able to speak with Mayfield’s camp.

“Quite honestly, if there’s probably one thing that I would regret or kind of go back [and do] differently, when he had been notified that we were one of the teams that Deshaun wanted to meet with, late that Monday night, we set up the visit. I had set up a call for Baker’s representation the following morning. The news got out before I was able to make that call,” Berry said during the NFL league meetings in March.

Mayfield Doesn’t See Browns Game as ‘Revenge Game’

Mayfield gets his shot at “revenge” out of the gate with a matchup against the Browns in Week 1. He’s added to the storyline with some shirts commemorating the game using the slogan “Off the Leash,” and he also had some expletive comments go viral, which he has disputed.

However, Mayfield looked to slow down the narrative that he’s out for revenge on Sunday.

“I think it’s a great storyline and there is history involved leading up to this week. But there are other games in the NFL where guys are playing their former teams. It’s the excitement leading up to Week 1 blowing that anticipation up,” Mayfield said. “When you are playing guys you know, it makes it more interesting, more fun. You get smack talk a little more with your buddies that you have been with a little bit. You know how to poke and prod to get the best out of them.”

Mayfield’s Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite for the opener.