Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence With Message to Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield has been quiet since the unceremonious end to the Cleveland Browns disappointing season but broke his silence with a message for the team’s fans on Tuesday night.

Mayfield is having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder on Wednesday and shouted out the Browns fans who have been showing him support via social media.

“Appreciate all the prayers and good luck wishes on the surgery tomorrow. Excited to get it done and start the road to recovery tomorrow. I’ll keep y’all updated,” Mayfield wrote on his Instagram story, which disappears after 24 hours. “Thankful to have an amazing support group to help through the process.”

Mayfield Received Death Threats Over Poor Play

It’s a much different side to his social media than what Mayfield and his wife, Emily, previously talked about. The couple shared they were getting death threats amid the Baker and the Browns’ struggles, which is not acceptable on any level.

“it’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media. I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it,” Emily Mayfield wrote in an Instagram story, before launching into more serious allegations. “The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Baker Mayfield said it didn’t rise to the level of needing to get additional security or the league authorities involved but also admitted it’s easier for him to avoid the comments than others in his circle.

“So it’s tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into stuff. That’s just human nature,” Mayfield said. “But you have to take one day at a time and realize your priorities, your family members, the people that truly matter to you, those are the opinions you need to listen to. It’s just one of those things that it’s blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside. It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”

Browns Excited to Get Healthy Mayfield Back





Andrew Berry: "We do believe that we have a lot of core pieces on the roster" Andrew Berry addresses the media on January 11th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-01-11T16:44:52Z

Mayfield was injured while trying to make a tackle on an interception in Week 2, so he basically played the entire year at less than 100 percent. And it only got worse as the year wore on, leading to a fracture after taking a hit against the Cardinals. He also dealt with ailments to his groin, knee and foot. He finished the season with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — seven of those coming in the final three games.

Despite his rough numbers, the Browns plan to give a healthy Mayfield a final chance to prove himself.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”