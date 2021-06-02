Browns QB Baker Mayfield Impresses With Offseason Physique

The days of dad-bod Baker Mayfield are in well in the past, with the Cleveland Browns quarterback looking jacked in a workout highlight reel he put out this week.

“If only y’all knew the journey,” Mayfield wrote as the caption of the video. “Except it’s not close to being finished. It continues.”

The timing of the video coincided with the Browns being at OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Mayfield is not present, which isn’t a total shocker. The former top pick has been working out in Texas but also assembled teammates — including. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and David Njoku — in Florida this offseason for some passing drills.

Browns’ Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry workout in Florida at House of AthleteCleveland Browns Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Grant Delpit and Anthony Schwartz workout recently at House of Athlete in Weston, Florida. (Video courtesy of Mo Wells) Friday, May 7, 2021 2021-05-07T18:20:00Z

“I think everybody is kind of on different schedules when it comes in terms of vaccinations and everybody’s personal opinions,” Mayfield said earlier this offseason after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. “I do not think there is anything wrong with that. Yeah, we will eventually get together, there is no doubt about that. We are going to try to do everything that we can and do it as safely as possible, but we know we have to put the work in right now to start fast and hit the ground running come fall.”

Mayfield stepped up for the Browns last season, passing for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, accelerating down the stretch and in the postseason. With another year under his belt in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, the former Heisman winner should reach a new level as the Browns eye a deep postseason run.

Browns Defense Putting in Work at OTAs

Myles Garrett: “I can’t let anybody outwork me.”Defensive Lineman Myles Garrett addressed the media via Zoom on June 2, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-06-02T17:31:41Z

While the Browns have a few new pieces on the offensive side of the ball, the unit is returning all its starters from a year ago.

However, the Browns defense has quite a bit of work to do, undergoing an overhaul in the offseason with multiple key new players arriving via free agency and the draft.

“I think it will come together quicker than most people anticipate,” Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters. “I like who we have on defense. I feel like our offense has stayed pretty much the same, except for a couple of new additions. There are a lot of guys who have played some good football that we have added to our roster so I won’t be surprised if they come in here and start making plays immediately, just because that is what they have been doing. Our defense is not absolutely exotic. They come in, they are smart and they are quick as a whip, and they will be able to catch on and follow suit.”

Garrett doesn’t feel like the Browns are falling behind any other teams that have had better attendance for OTAs.

“Not at all. I am glad they have attendance, but just because they are getting work in at their facility does not mean that we are not working just because we are away. Our defense is getting the work in and working on their craft, just working from home. We have that freedom and that liberty. When we get to Game 1, we will see who has been gelling better and who has the upper hand.”

Analyst: Browns Have Best Roster on Paper

Marcus Spears: "Browns Have the Best Roster in the AFC" – Sports 4 CLE, 6/1/21Dave Bacon and Mary Kay Cabot respond to what ESPN's Marcus Spears had to say regarding the 2021 Cleveland Browns roster. Watch Sports 4 CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. 2021-06-01T21:57:24Z

The Browns are entering the season with nearly unprecedented hype, the additions on defense and Mayfield’s progression playing a big part in that.

In fact, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears thinks the Browns have assembled the best roster in the NFL and has them as a “darkhorse” Super Bowl contender.

“Myles Garrett is better than anybody on the team outside of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelsey,” Spears said. “Look, I got [the Browns] as darkhorse Super Bowl contenders, and we’re talking about the Chiefs potentially going 20-0.

“On paper, right now in the NFL on the AFC side, the Cleveland Browns have the best roster,” Spears said. “Quote me.”

Vegas agrees with Spears. The Browns are +1,600 to win the Super Bowl, per VegasInsider.com, which puts them among the top seven contenders — something that would have been unimaginable just a few short years ago.

READ NEXT: Browns DE Myles Garrett Wants to Have Steelers ‘Shook’