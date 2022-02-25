Viral Offseason Photo Emerges of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is taking a much-needed break from social media but the Cleveland Browns quarterback still managed to become a topic of conversation this week.

The Ransom Everglades School posted a photo of Mayfield this week after he stopped in to motivate the school’s state-championship-bound boys soccer team. It was a rare shot of Mayfield, who has mostly been MIA since the Browns season ended.

RE's state-championship-bound boys' soccer team got some encouragement today from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield! @REproud @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/Y02F4fuHZW — Ransom Everglades (@RansomEverglade) February 22, 2022

What drove the conversation about the image was that Mayfield appeared to not be wearing a sling or brace, which seemed unusual just over a month removed from surgery for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

“No sling, healing well!” one commenter wrote. “Good to see for our move to the top of the North!”

While the sling wasn’t present in one photo, it looked like Mayfield was wearing it for the group shot. The post of Mayfield’s visit drew nearly 700 likes on the school’s Twitter account, which was notable considering most of the other tweets were in single digits.

Mayfield Announced Break From Social Media

Mayfield is entering the most important season of his career that will likely shape his NFL future. The former top overall pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Browns have to make a decision on whether or not he’s the quarterback of the future.

What didn’t help Mayfield this offseason was the fact that he was trolling around on social media, reading criticism. That became obvious when he liked a critical tweet from local media member and former NFLer Dustin Fox. Shortly after, he announced his social media exti.

“Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future,” Mayfield wrote on an Instagram Story on January 25. “Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right.”

There’s a chance Mayfield is taking some advice from his head coach Kevin Stefanski, who warned against social media use at the end of last season.

“I think you just have to be very careful,” Stefanski said in a January 10 press conference. “I think everybody has to be very careful with social media because there is a lot – like we have discussed before – a lot of it is background noise. I think you just have to be careful with what you put out there because once it is out there, it is out there forever.”

Mayfield After Surgery: ‘This is Not the End’

Mayfield had surgery on his shoulder on January 19 and the expected recovery time is 4-6 months. The Browns released a statement that said Mayfield would begin with light throwing in April. The team said he should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.

Mayfield gutted through the injury last season, which didn’t also produce the best results. Mayfield passed for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, with the Browns finishing the year at 8-9. He assured following the surgery that he expects to bounce back and be better than every.

“This is not the end of my story,” he said in an Instagram video on the day of the surgery. “I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”