Long-Time Seahawks Defender Rips Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to decide on their starting quarterback for the post-Russell Wilson era and KJ Wright is hoping it’s not displaced Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Wright is currently a free agent but was a pillar of the Seattle defense for a decade. He is not interested in seeing Mayfield under center for the Seahawks, instead backing veteran Geno Smith for the job.

The Seahawks have been heavily linked to Mayfield via trade but are currently letting Drew Lock and Smith do battle for the starting spot at QB. Smith — a second-round pick in the 2013 draft — is believed to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. He stepped in last year when Wilson was injured and went 1-2, averaging only 26 pass attempts and 190 passing yards per game. Despite those unimpressive numbers, Wright thinks Smith is the guy for the gig.

“I’ll tell you not Baker Mayfield,” Wright told “I Am Athlete Tonight” on SiriusXM, via Pro Football Talk. “Not Drew Lock. We ain’t gonna play those games. I’m team Geno all day.”

Wright expanded on his take while using some of the personal experience he had competing against Smith in practice during their time together in Seattle.

“Geno was good,” Wright said. “He was scout team quarterback. The dude has a cannon for an arm. He’s intellectual, you know, having those two-minute drills during practice throughout the week, the man can play. Just trust him, just trust Geno.”

Seahawks ‘Impressed’ With Smith, Lock During Practice

While there’s still much uncertainty at the quarterback position in Seattle, Seahawks skipper Pete Carroll has maintained that they feel good about the guys they have available.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

When healthy, Mayfield should be a significant upgrade over both Smith and Lock. While he’s coming off a low-light season, he also proved he could be a quality starting QB during his time in Cleveland. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season in just 13 starts, he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020.

Baker Mayfield Says He’s Ready to Move On From Browns

Mayfield is coming off a down season where he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He had surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but will be ready to roll for training camp.

There has been some talk about Mayfield sticking around in Cleveland and starting if Deshaun Watson is handed a hefty suspension. However, the former top pick poured some cold water on that idea this week.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield told reporters during his youth football camp on June 28. “But we’re ready to move on, I think — on both sides.”

If Watson is out and Mayfield is dealt, the Browns would rely on veteran Jacoby Brissett at QB.