Browns QB Baker Mayfield Injures Shoulder Against Cardinals

Baker Mayfield exited the Cleveland Browns game against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter on Sunday, grabbing at his already banged up shoulder immediately after a fumble.

Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and has been wearing a harness. He went down awkwardly after the fumble and players from both sides huddled around him as he lay injured on the turf. As he got up and walked to the medical tent the crowd chanted “Baker” in a show of support.

Baker Mayfield is back under center after what appeared to be a gruesome shoulder injury. Talk about toughness. pic.twitter.com/dnjn9QHNpv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 17, 2021

Veteran Case Keenum warmed up on the sideline and Mayfield quickly exited the tent and grabbed a ball. He started playing catch with Odell Beckham Jr. and was listed as probable for return. Mayfield ended up not missing a snap.

The #Browns list Baker Mayfield as probable with a left shoulder injury, and he's about to come back in. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2021

With the Browns going down 37-14 in the fourth quarter, Keenum came in to finish the game.

It was a mixed bag for Mayfield against the Cardinals, with some really good plays and some not so good ones. He tossed an interception and also lost a fumble. At the time of the injury, Mayfield recorded 208 yards on 14-of-20 passing, which included a 57-yard hail mary to Donovan Peoples-Jones at the end of the half.

Mayfield finished with a stat line of 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield, Browns Said Shoulder Not an Issue

Mayfield has been dealing with the shoulder injury for a month but both he and the team have said it didn’t affect his throwing — despite one of the worst performances of his career against the Vikings.

“I have to pick it up,” Mayfield told reporters after struggling against the Vikings on Oct. 3. “Because if I think that piss-poor performance is going to cut it, it’s not.”

Mayfield also penned a personal message via Instagram amid his struggles, sending a message to his critics.

“People seem to forget how I got here,” Mayfield wrote in an Instagram story. “Nothing was given. Everything earned. Ups and downs. Came out stronger & better every time. God blessed me with the mental and physical strength to not only make it through adversity but to also grow through those trials that nobody else could handle. I’ll always be striving to get better … which I will continue to have that mindset.

“Winning is the priority for me, always has been and always will be,” he added. “That’s why I was brought to Cleveland, to change that narrative and impact others along the way. That being said, we have a great group. I have their back and they have mine. I’m gonna battle for these guys every single week. On to the next challenge.”

Odell Beckham Return After Shoulder Injury

Mayfield was not the only Browns star to deal with a shoulder injury against the Cardinals. Beckham also exited in the first half grasping at his shoulder, heading to the locker room early. Like Mayfield, Beckham did return and contributed.

Beckham said he’s been dealing with a torn labrum “for years” and said his shoulder popped in and out during his season debut against the Bears. He respected his quarterback for playing through the pain.

“It is what you would expect out of him,” Beckham said. “He is not going to sit there and complain about it and do all of these other things. He is just going to go out and play. I know it is unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Beckham had three catches for 66 yards entering the fourth quarter.

