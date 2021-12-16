Baker Mayfield’s Wife Gives Update on Browns QB’s Status

Baker Mayfield is among the slew of Cleveland Browns players who have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 reserve list, but the quarterback seems to be doing just fine.

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave an update on Baker via her Instagram, posting a picture of the quarterback holding a glass of wine.

“He’s a-okay,” she wrote, noting that she definitely took home the win in their card game.

Mayfield is among nearly 20 Browns players who have tested positive this week, which includes 12 starters, as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns are currently in the thick of the race for the AFC North crown, sitting in second place behind the Baltimore Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson this week.

The Cleveland offense showed some life following the bye week, although what Mayfield described as a conservative second half put a damper on the 24-22 win against the Ravens last Sunday.

Mayfield has been dealing with some significant injuries, and now the positive test, but remains focused, per his head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He is locked in, and really, that is really what everybody has to do. Whether you are positive or not, injured or otherwise, you have to say locked in and ready to go and see how it plays out,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, December 16. “We are really trying to deal with things minute to minute and hour by hour here. Baker specifically is locked in.”

Baker Mayfield Likely Out Against Raiders

It’s a longshot that Mayfield plays on Saturday against the Raiders and the Browns roster moves point to the fourth-year quarterback being unavailable. Practice squad quarterback Nick Mullens was activated on Thursday, making him the second quarterback on the active roster behind Case Keenum, who will assuming the starting role.

Mullens is in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns’ practice squad and was active but did not play in the team’s Week 7 game.

“Nick is another guy who has played football in the NFL and has had success,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “I know he works hard in the film room and on the side at practice – stays out after practice and gets opportunities with the other guys. If something were to happen and we needed Nick to show up, I have confidence in him, as well. I know he has put the work in, and he has had success in the league, as well.”

Case Keenum Feels Bad for Baker Mayfield





Case Keenum: "Everybody's ready to go" Case Keenum addresses the media on December 15th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-12-15T22:28:45Z

If Mayfield is indeed out against the Raiders, Keenum would draw his second start of the season at quarterback for the Browns. He led Cleveland to a win earlier this year against the Broncos, 17-14.

Despite being able to get his shot to play, Keenum feels bad for his Mayfield, who has worked hard to stay on the field.

“It is never fun, especially when you feel pretty good. That is what is unfortunate. I think you guys all saw how healthy he looked last week,” Keenum told reporters. “I thought he played really, really well. He did a great job distributing the ball and making some big plays for us and closed the game out for us. It is a good time to be playing good football, but we can’t look back; we are looking forward. We are on to the Raiders.”