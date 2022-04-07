Browns Land Pro Bowl Receiver in Proposed Baker Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns could kill two birds with one stone with the latest proposed trade that would send Baker Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for DK Metcalf.

The proposed blockbuster comes via ESPN Browns beat reporter Jake Trotter, who pitched the trade as part of a piece “simulating” the seven best offers that could be out there for Metcalf.

In the proposed deal, the Browns would send Mayfield and a second-round pick to Seattle for Metcalf.

Seattle could be a decent landing spot for Mayfield, who would seemingly mesh with coach Pete Carroll and the type of offense he wants to run. The Seahawks might provide Mayfield with his best chance to start in 2022. For the Browns, Metcalf and Amari Cooper would give them an imposing front-line receiving duo. They are looking for a No. 2 wideout, but landing Metcalf would give them two No. 1-caliber options for Watson.

The Browns already executed a trade this offseason for Amari Cooper and pairing him with Metcalf would be quite the 1-2 punch for Cleveland.

DK Metcalf is Entering Final Year of Rookie Deal

The Seahawks have been an assumed landing spot for Mayfield since the Browns landed Deshaun Watson last month. But Cleveland having any kind of interest in landing Metcalf is a new wrinkle.

The big-bodied wide receiver is on the final year of his rookie deal and would be an all-in move for the Browns, considering they’d be giving up some assets for what could end up being a one-year rental. Metcalf will want a big extension at the end of the season and the wide receiver market has exploded this offseason, with big deals for guys like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

The Seahawks moved on from Russell Wilson earlier this offseason so could pull the trigger on a full rebuild by dealing Metcalf. While the Seahawks appear ready to hold on to the 24-year-old pass-catcher for now, he could be available for the right price.

“This is a name that’s buzzing in league circles. No guarantee that anything happens here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday, April 3. “I’m told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he’s not going to be traded. Seattle has said publicly they have no intention to trade him.

“But the execs I talk to keep bringing him up that maybe they would either be willing to move on at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change. So, something is going on here; it’s just hard to figure out what. But he’s got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade. That’s the tricky part.”