Browns Schedule Release Sparks Baker Mayfield Trade Speculation

The NFL schedule makers have set up one heck of a grudge match for Week 1 if the Cleveland Browns do eventually pull the trigger and send quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers and Browns are set to square off in Week 1, which was revealed on Thursday as the NFL released its full schedule for the 2022-23 season. While the Seahawks have been rumored to have some interest in Mayfield, Carolina has really been the team to watch in the Mayfield sweepstakes.

The idea of having Mayfield — a notorious grudge-holder — facing off against the franchise that spurned him to kick off the year had Twitter in a frenzy.

“Please trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina and have him play the Browns in his Panthers debut. Would be phenomenal theater,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor tweeted.

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano also agreed with that sentiment.

“Still time for the Panthers to trade for Baker Mayfield to set up a colossal Week 1 grudge match. Just saying,” he tweeted.

Mayfield Has Something to Prove at Next Stop

To say Mayfield has something to prove might be an understatement. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season and he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. Following the strong season, the Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option and a long-term deal appeared imminent for the former top pick.

However, last season Mayfield was banged up with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, tossing just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.

Mayfield demanded a trade before the Browns landed Deshaun Watson and has been clear that he felt “disrespected” by the way the franchise handled the pursuit of his replacement.

“One hundred percent,” Mayfield said on the “YNK” podcast released in April. “I was told one thing and they completely did another.”

Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so he’ll be playing for his NFL future wherever he lands.

Panthers Not Closing Door on Mayfield Trade

The Panthers’ interest in Mayfield appeared to take a hit after the team added Matt Corral in the draft to a quarterback room that includes former first-round pick Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

“We’re happy with the group we have,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said after the draft. “I never put an absolute on anything. [But] we came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that’s what we did. And we’re going to go with this group.”

Despite what the Panthers may be saying publicly, there’s still a chance they make a move for Mayfield, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“My understanding is the door isn’t 100% shut on the Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn’t in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source,” she tweeted on May 9. “They will roll as is, if need be, per league source.”

The sticking point in any Mayfield trade negotiation has been his salary, which is more than $18 million for next season. Cleveland has been unwilling to eat the majority of his salary in a trade, but with little leverage, trade suitors are waiting until the Browns either increase their offer or simply release Mayfield.