Viral ‘Leaked’ Photo of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sparks Speculation

A viral screenshot of a Baker Mayfield Seattle Seahawks jersey floating around the internet has sparked speculation that a trade involving the Cleveland Browns quarterback could be near.

A photo of the jersey from the Seahawks Pro Shop website quickly went viral amid rumors that Mayfield could land with the NFC West squad. While some were quick to believe it was a slip up by the store as they braced for a Mayfield move, the photo was quickly sniffed out as a fake, which ProFootballTalk confirmed.

This “accidental” Baker Mayfield jersey listing on the Seahawks shop is fake. Also Diggs is number 6. pic.twitter.com/kFiiKQw1YM — Tall6uy (@Tall6uy) June 28, 2022

The troll did a good job of swapping out the text and nameplate, but the jerseys in the bottom left show that the shot is actually of Quandre Diggs‘ No. 6 uniform. And Diggs — a Pro Bowl safety — has been fairly clear that if a Mayfield trade went down, he wouldn’t want to give up his number.

Seahawks Have ‘High-Level’ Of Interest in Mayfield Trade

While the jersey is a fake, the interest from the Seahawks in Mayfield is real, with Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reporting that there’s mutual interest between the sides in getting a deal done.

That comes on the heels of a report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, who believes Seattle is still interested in making a splash for the displaced Browns QB.

“I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him,” she tweeted on Wednesday, June 22. “I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.”

The Seahawks are currently looking at Drew Lock or Geno Smith for the starting QB role after shipping out Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason in a blockbuster move. Smith — a second-round pick in the 2013 draft — is believed to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. He stepped in last year when Russell Wilson was injured and went 1-2, averaging only 26 pass attempts and 190 passing yards per game.

Lock was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 but never found his footing in Denver. He’s 8-13 as a starter in the NFL and averages 197.5 passing yards per game.

Mayfield Ready to Move on From Browns

The Browns have been trying to find a trade partner for Mayfield for most of the offseason. However, the sticking point in negotiations has been Mayfield’s near $19 million salary for next season, which teams have been pushing the Browns to take on the majority of.

But the quarterback drama doesn’t stop at Mayfield for the Browns. His replacement, Deshaun Watson, could face a full-year suspension, which has left some to believe that Mayfield staying put as the starter could be the best-case scenario for all involved.

Enterering the final year of his deal, Mayfield would get one more chance to prove he’s a viable starter in an offense he knows. And the Browns would rely on a familiar face, rather than veteran Jacoby Brissett.

However, Mayfield doesn’t sound too keen on the idea.

“I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield told reporters during his youth football camp on Tuesday. “But we’re ready to move on, I think — on both sides.”