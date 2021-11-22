Baker Mayfield’s Wife Calls Out Browns Players With Post

Baker Mayfield is playing injured and his wife, Emily Mayfield, reposted a message that said other members of the Cleveland Browns should “get tougher.”

Mrs. Mayfield is no stranger to using social media to send a message and reposted something that caught many people’s attention following Sunday’s victory against the Lions.

“No one better say anything bad about Baker Mayfield after this game,” the post read. “I have [not] seen toughness like this is a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher.”

Mayfield is currently playing through shoulder, knee and foot issues, which NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke down in more detail before the game. Here’s what Rapoport had to say about the QB’s status:

The foot injury is a bruised heel, sources say, while the knee injury is a bone bruise. It was the knee, in fact, that scared Mayfield a bit after the game, as he said there was numbness. There are no structural issues, but there was numbness.

Mayfield passed for 176 yards and a touchdown but also threw a pair of ugly interceptions in the 13-10 win. Mayfield made it clear earlier in the week that he was very banged up heading into this one but was determined to play.

“This is probably the most beat up I have been in my career, and it is not like it is one particular thing; it is multiple. It is just that time of the year, and things add up. Just a couple of things after another. It is what it is.”

Baker Mayfield's Teammates Commend His Toughness





The Browns have been one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL this season, with injuries hitting nearly every position group on the team. Mayfield has been hobbled since trying to make a tackle on an interception in Week 2.

Browns running back Nick Chubb said that seeing Mayfield battle through the injuries has been motivating.

“It does a lot. It motivates us. We are playing for each other,” Chubb said. “To see him battling, he is banged up pretty bad,” Chubb told reporters. “He is out there at practice and during the game, it gets us going. We want to win for each other.”

Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio echoed that sentiment.

“The guy is tough and plays hard,” Bitonio told reporters. “He wants to win badly, and he is our leader. We follow that, and we have to keep protecting him and keep him upright so we can have him down the stretch.”

Emily Mayfield Has Defended Baker of Social Media Before

It’s not the first time Emily Mayfield has come out on social media to defend Baker. She did so earlier this season after the Browns lost to the Chargers 47-42.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up. It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field,” she wrote. “You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

Mayfield helped the Browns pick up the victory against the winless Lions, but was apparently not too happy after the game, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Mayfield took his helmet off immediately after the game and handed it to the equipment person. He put on his Browns knit cap and walked off without celebrating the victory with any of his teammates or acknowledging any of the players on the opposing team.

The Browns have a big matchup this week on tap against the Ravens. We’ll see what Baker Mayfield’s status is for the game.