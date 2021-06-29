Baker Mayfield’s Wife Weighs in on Browns Future

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are working towards a long-term extension to keep him in orange and brown for the foreseeable future. According to his wife, Emily, there’s no place the former first-overall pick would rather be.

Mrs. Mayfield made her opinion known on social media during a question and answer session with fans. One person posted the question, “Do you wish Baker was on another team.”

Emily Mayfield responded with a resounding: “Nope! We love our Cleveland Browns.”

Mayfield hasn’t come right out like Browns running back Nick Chubb and said “Cleveland is where I want to be.” But he’s certainly made his fondness for the city that drafted — especially now that there is some consistency around him.

“When it comes in terms of looking at teams that have been successful – not just teams, any business model or any organization – when it comes to continuity, everybody being on the same page and having the same goals, that is so important,” Mayfield said shortly after the team executed his fifth-year option. “I am obviously looking forward to it and continuing to build on what we had started last year. Like I said, it is nowhere near being over. We were not satisfied when it came to just making it into the playoffs, winning one game and then losing in the next round.”





Baker Mayfield "Everybody is hungry for more" | Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the media on April 26, 2021 and discussed the upcoming season, his offseason workout, and his reaction to the Browns picking up his fifth-year option. #PlayerSound 2021-04-26T19:48:40Z

Browns, Mayfield in Good Place Going Forward

The Browns have time to work on a deal after executing Mayfield’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason. That is worth $18.858 million for 2022 and gave Mayfield a feeling of commitment from the team.

There haven’t been any “substantive talks” about his contract extension, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who said that the negotiations could stretch into the season. With that being said, Mayfield hasn’t sound particularly concerned about when a deal gets done, understanding the business of it all.

“I am in no rush because I am just trying to win games, and like I said, it will handle itself. I am sure Tom and Jack Mills are handling that,” Mayfield told reporters at minicamp. “I do not try and feed too much into that because that is wasting my time and energy and thought process on stuff that I am not in control of right now. I am going to handle what I can control.”

Browns Backed as ‘Most Complete Team’

The Browns made some big moves over the last two offseason to become a title contender and NFL.com went as far as to give Cleveland the nod as the “most complete team” in the NFL.

The leap Mayfield made in Year 3 under Kevin Stefanski was cited as a reason the Browns look like a legitimate contender. He helped lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and first-round win, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions last season.

What also helps is a rebuilt defense that features All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett as the centerpiece. He’ll have some new buddies on that side of the ball, including Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson III, Troy Hill and highly-touted rookies Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

