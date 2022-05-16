Browns QB Baker Mayfield Target of Analyst’s Bold Prediction

The Cleveland Browns are expected to learn sooner than later about a possible suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson and one prominent insider believes it could lead to castoff QB Baker Mayfield starting games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and doubled down on his previous assertion that the Browns could indeed turn to Mayfield to start games if Watson is handed a lengthy suspension.

“If there’s a lengthy suspension, it makes sense for everyone to bury the thing, for him to go out and start and maybe do well and get traded midseason,” Rapoport told McAfee. “It benefits everyone if they can get past the feelings part of this.”

"The NFL is gonna be in Texas this week to talk to Deshaun Watson.. this means that the investigation could be coming to a close & we might have a resolution soon on if he's going to be suspended" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8t672djU8C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2022

Rapoport also mentioned that he believes Mayfield will report to Browns’ training camp if he’s still on the roster.

“It will be awkward but I’m sure Baker Mayfield will show up for Cleveland Browns training camp,” Rapoport said.

Browns Releasing Baker Mayfield Very Unlikely

Rapoport previously reported that the Browns had no plans to release Mayfield, which would mean eating the $18 million-plus of guaranteed money they owe him with no asset in return. There’s a chance Mayfield would agree to some sort of buyout, but that seems unlikely considering his future as a starter in the NFL is uncertain.

“I don’t get the sense the Browns are going to release him,” Rapoport said on NFL Network in March. “Certainly not imminently, maybe ever. And here’s why: Deshaun Watson may at some point be suspended. Baker Mayfield was a good enough quarterback to start for four years for the Cleveland Browns and would be their starting quarterback if they did not trade for Deshaun Watson. So there is a scenario where the Browns do nothing, Deshaun Watson gets suspended and Baker Mayfield ends up starting. It’s not great for anyone, but that’s at least in the mind of the Cleveland Browns as a possibility.”

The Browns currently have five quarterbacks on the roster, including Mayfield. They recently signed undrafted free agent Felix Harper to join veteran Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Watson. The offense is set for a team-building trip to the Bahamas this week — which is being funded by Watson — but Mayfield is not expected to attend.

Deshaun Watson Expected to Meet With NFL This Week

Play

Roger Goodell Addresses the Situation With Browns QB Deshaun Watson – Sports4CLE, 3/30/22 Dave Bacon and Jeff Risdon respond to what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had to say regarding the Deshaun Watson situation. Watch Sports4CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com. You can leave a voicemail for the show at (216)200-6605. 2022-03-30T21:35:01Z

Watson is expected to speak with NFL investigators this week in Texas, which is a sign that the investigation into 24 massage therapists accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct is nearing an end.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” commissioner Roger Goodell said during the NFL Annual meeting in April. “The NFL personal conduct policy is the issue that we will be focused on. Our investigators are working on that. When they complete that, then they submit it to a disciplinary officer who is selected by the union and management, and they’ll make a decision at that point in time.

“There’s no timetable on it, obviously the investigation’s still ongoing, we’re going to take it seriously.”

Two Texas grand juries declined in March to indict Watson on criminal charges. However, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Watson sat out all of last year following the allegations.