Browns Signing Former MVP QB Would Get ‘Thumbs Up’ From Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a veteran backup quarterback and Cam Newton is a potential target that would draw the approval of Deshaun Watson.

Newton, 34, is an off-the-radar target. He has not played the last two seasons but has not officially stepped away from the game. His relationship with Watson makes him an interesting candidate to fill a backup role. Newton recently appeared on Watson’s podcast and the two have a relationship dating back years. Watson has even called Newton his “big brother” in the past.

Newton also has a history with new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. He won the MVP in 2015 when Dorsey was his quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently weighed in on Newton being a potential target for the Browns. She didn’t shoot it down completely.

“I’ve thought of that myself because of the obvious connections. Newton has also identified Watson as a QB he wouldn’t mind playing behind. I haven’t heard any rumblings to that effect, but the Browns will explore all of their options at backup quarterback, and Newton would certainly get the thumbs-up from Watson,” Cabot said. “Perhaps his name will come up when Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey visit Watson in Los Angeles this week. I think they have some veteran QBs they’re targeting, but they always keep an open mind.”

Other backup options who have been floated for the Browns include Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota.

Cam Newton Willing to Backup Browns QB Deshaun Watson

As of a year ago, Newton still felt like he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, which he voiced on his YouTube channel in April of 2023.

“This is how I feel,” Newton said. “There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

But Newton also shot down the narrative that he wouldn’t be a backup. At the top of his list for backup opportunities was the Browns, with Newton citing his relationship with Watson.

“No. 1, I would back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “It goes without saying, me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”

Newton started five games with the Panthers during the 2021 season. He passed for 684 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 5 more rushing touchdowns.

Joe Flacco’s Return to Browns Appears Unlikely

There’s mutual interest between the Browns and Flacco in a potential return next season to backup Watson. However, it appears unlikely. Zac Jackson of The Athletic cited “dynamics” as a reason the Browns could look elsewhere.

“I don’t think Flacco will come back given how well he played last season and the dynamics (internal and external) with Watson,” Jackson said on March 3.

Flacco went 4-1 in his regular season starts. He passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both the locker room and city rallied around Flacco as the Browns punched their playoff ticket, finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record.

After his strong showing with the Browns, the 39-year-old Flacco is seeking a starting opportunity. He knows that won’t happen in Cleveland with Watson returning.