Browns QB Case Keenum Claps Back at Broncos Defender

Case Keenum will be starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night and he will likely see quite a bit of Von Miller, who delivered some terrifying trash talk earlier in the week.

Miller has 4.5 sacks this season but has been shut out in his last two. He’s planning to change that against the Browns, who are pretty banged up at offensive tackle.

“I’m going to have a great game. I’m going to go out there, and going to have to play well and get a couple sacks,” Miller told reporters on Tuesday, October 19. “And if I do that then we will win…If I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, we’ll win. The pressure is on me to play well.

“I don’t know who the tackle is that I’m going against, but I’mma kill him. I’mma kill him. And the other guy too, on the other side. I’m going to play extremely well and make plays for my team. I’m going to set us up and win this game for sure.”

Keenum played a single season for the Broncos in 2018 and knows Miller well. Keenum joked that he tried to text the pass-rusher to come to an agreement that he’d try not to kill him.

“I saw Von’s media deal the other day, and I tried to text him. I think we came to an agreement that he is just going to go out there and not rush the quarterback – I think he is going to take a knee every time on third down so I think we will be good,” Keenum said. “No, I am just kidding. He did not say that. I think he changed his number – I tried to text him. He is a tough guy to block in run or pass. We are going to know where he is at all times, there is no doubt about that.”

Browns Expected to Get Jedrick Wills Back

The Browns took on the Cardinals last week without both starting tackles, Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin. The good news for Keenum is that Wills is expected back against the Broncos, providing some protection for his blindside. Blake Hance is expected to start at right tackle.

To recap #brown injuries:

Expected to play:

– LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

– WR Jarvis Landry

Expected to be out:

– RT Jack Conklin

– WR OBJ (he's trying hard to go and we’ll see)

OUT:

– RB Nick Chubb

– RB Kareem Hunt

– QB Baker Mayfield — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 21, 2021

James Hudson III will be waiting in the wings in Wills’ ankle acts up again. He logged a Pro Football Focus grade of 47.3 against the Cardinals last week, allowing three pressures. Hance notched a grade of 65.0, with one hit allowed and three pressures.

Keenum Commends Mayfield for Toughness





Play



Case Keenum: I'm excited, I'm ready | Player Sound Quarterback Case Keenum addressed the media on October, 20 2021 after being named the starter against the Denver Broncos. #PlayerSound 2021-10-20T17:28:29Z

Keenum is starting in place of Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a torn labrum — seemingly among other things — in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield sound convinced earlier in the week that he could play, but the decision was made to rest the former top overall pick on a short week.

“He is a tough, tough, tough dude. He fought through some serious pain just to practice and just to get going a little bit. I can’t speak on the injury and I won’t speak [on it] because I do not know much about it, but I do know he is tough,” Keenum told the media. “It would take a freight train to keep him out of the game, and I am assuming that is what it did because that dude plays through some serious pain. It is impressive to be around. It is inspiring. I know the guys feel the same way.”

Despite all the injuries, the Browns are still favorites against the Broncos on Thursday.

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Has Browns Landing Saints Veteran QB