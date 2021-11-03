Steelers Star Calls Out Browns: ‘All Bark, No Bite’

Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool has once again decided to spice up his team’s rivalry with the Cleveland Browns with a social media post.

Fresh off beating the Browns in an ugly 15-10 game, Claypool posted a photo standing in front of the Dawg Pound with the caption: “All bark, no bite.”

Claypool had two catches for 16 yards in the victory for the Steelers.

Claypool engaged in some back and forth last season with the Browns, called the Steelers AFC North rival “super classless” after losing in the Wild Card last year and predicting that they were going to get “clapped” by the Chiefs. However, he seemed to be handling this year a little differently, not providing bulletin board material for the Browns.

“I think they’re a Super Bowl-contending team, and I think we know that,” Claypool said prior to Sunday’s matchup. Obviously, talk is cheap and Claypool hasn’t changed his mentality too much.

The Browns and Steelers face off next on January 3 in what could be a critical AFC North matchup, depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. The Browns and Steelers are both chasing the Bengals and Ravens in the highly-competitive divisional race.

Browns Looking to Get Run Game on Track





Play



Nick Chubb: "It's on us to get things changed" Nick Chubb addresses the media on November 3rd, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-03T16:15:42Z

The Browns were unable to do what they do best against the Steelers, with running back Nick Chubb managing just 60 yards on 16 carries.

“They did a nice job,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “The first thing is you have to give credit to their defense. That is a physical front. They have some really, really good players along that front, and they did a nice job against our running game a lot of times knocking us back. We won our fair share. They definitely were physical at the point of attack, and we just have to find ways to run the ball versus a tough front. We have gone up against some tough fronts this season.”

Chubb has missed some time with a calf injury but refused to use it as an excuse.

“I felt good. It is not the first time I only had 60 yards,” Chubb told reporters on Wednesday, November 3. “I think we have to stick to what we do best. Right now over the years, it has been the running game. It is our bread and butter so no matter what the throw at us, we should be able to move the ball no matter what. We were not able to on Sunday. I think we have to do a lot of things better as a team, as a running team and everybody as a whole. I feel like I did not do enough.”

Derek Henry is the NFL rushing leader with 937 yards but is now out for the season with a toe injury. Chubb, who narrowly lost the title to Henry in 2020 on the last game during the season, has a shot with 584 yards, despite some missed time.

Browns Dealing With Enough Drama





Play



Baker Mayfield: "We want to be better" Baker Mayfield addresses the media after practice on November 3rd, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-03T20:11:13Z

Claypool’s post is will not likely make a ton of noise within the Browns locker room as they look to sort out the latest saga with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The mercurial pass-catcher was not dealt at the trade deadline and the team is now deciding if he’ll stay in Clevland for the remainder of the season.

Beckham had his worst showing of the season against the Steelers, catching just one ball for six yards. It prompted his father to post a video of all the times quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed him this season, the catalyst in the latest drama.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player who I have done a lot of work with is an opinionated statement – I will say that,” Mayfield said on Wednesday while addressing the video for the first time.

As Mayfield points out, the Browns have no time to be distracted. Their season could very much be on the line Sunday against the Bengals in another AFC North tilt.