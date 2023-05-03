Browns Reunite With Veteran OL After Starting Stint With Falcons

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back guard Colby Gossett to supply some depth on the interior of their offensive line.

The fourth-year guard will compete for a spot on the depth chart when camp begins and has some familiarity with the Browns. He spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Browns’ practice squad, although that was under a different regime.

The team officially announced the signing on Wednesday.

Gossett most recently played with the Atlanta Falcons, appearing in all 17 games with four starts. He has 36 games on his resume overall. He graded out at 55.3 on Pro Football Focus, showing more promise as a run blocker (59.6) than pass-blocker (44.4).

Gossett came into the league as a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Appalachian State in 2018. He was released by the Vikings but was later claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, starting four games.

Gossett will work behind Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. He’ll have to stand out to earn a roster spot, with Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Wes Martin and Dawson Deaton also slated to compete for backup roles at guard.

Browns Embracing Competition Ahead of Camp

General manager Andrew Berry was clear that their job was far from done with camp just on the horizon. Cleveland is looking to add competitive depth at every position and guys will have to stand out to earn their roster spot.

“For all the guys in that room, it really is just about competition,” Berry said during his pre-draft press conference. “For any player that comes in the NFL, if you’re not ready to come compete for your job, then it’s just not the league and it’s just not the sport for you. That’s the reality for young players, rookies and vets. That’s just kind of the way it is, and that’s kind of the way that we’ll build out the roster.”

Wide receiver and defensive tackle will be two position groups where the Browns will have to make a lot of decisions when it comes to depth.

Browns Add Punter Joseph Charlton

The Browns have already gone to work following the draft adding depth. They signed punter Joseph Charlton shortly after the draft wrapped up to create some special teams competition.

Charlton has appeared in 21 contests with the Panthers and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2020. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Browns but was released and did not punt last season.

Charlton will be competing for the starting punter spot with Corey Bojorquez, who was solid for the Browns last season. However, with new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone in the building, nothing is a given.

Ventrone is one of the best in the business and wants to build buy-in when it comes to every position on special teams.

“My message to the team is going to be, ‘Look, if we are going to be a good unit top to bottom, we need contributions from everybody. Whether you are on the field goal block unit, the field goal unit or you are a starter that plays in one or two phases, everybody has to be willing to do their part,” Ventrone said during his introductory press conference. “If everybody is willing to do their part and no one is going to balk at being on the field for a kicking play, then I think you have an opportunity. You need the buy in.”

Bojorquez has a booming leg, hitting a 76-yard punt last season. His punt gross average was 48.28 yards, which was just outside of the top 10. He also landed 27 punts inside the 20-yard line.