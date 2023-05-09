Browns Proposed Trade Brings Dynamic RB to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are scouring the market looking for a veteran running back and Atlanta Flacons playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson is a name that has been floated as a potential option.

Patterson has had an interesting career path but has been able to turn his career around in Atlanta. He started his career as a wide receiver but has found success after a shift to running back. Patterson has put up 1,313 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Falcons, adding 73 catches for 670 yards and five more scores.

Patterson has been productive but is likely to lose some of his workload to first-round rookie Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,000 yards last season.

For the Browns, a unique weapon like Patterson could be just what they’re looking for as a veteran option behind Nick Chubb. Bleacher Report linked the Browns to Patterson in an article breaking down “Five NFL Trades That Should Still Happen Before the 2023 NFL Season.” The Browns would give up just a seventh-round pick in the proposed deal.

“Although he’s entering his age-32 season, Patterson showed he still has plenty left in the tank after punching in a career-high eight scores on the ground last year over 13 games. Despite these contributions, it’s tough to envision a scenario in which the 10-year veteran gets enough volume to justify his $5.5 million cap hit in 2023. “Enter the Cleveland Browns, a team that declined to retain Kareem Hunt—its primary pass-catcher out of the backfield—following the expiration of his contract. The Browns have a clear need for a versatile threat like Patterson to round out their offense after losing a player who contributed 2,847 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns over the last four years.”

Browns Tease More Moves Coming Following Draft

Andrew Berry said the Browns could still be looking for veteran help via free agency or trade 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9imn9AEumE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 4, 2023

The Browns have made some nice moves through free agency, trades and the draft to patch the holes in their roster. However, they’re far from done adding to the roster, which general manager Andrew Berry teased after the draft during an apperance on ESPN Cleveland.

“We’re excited to have our guys back in the building. They’re really going through — I’m going to call it spring ball, it’s basically spring ball. And then it’s a heavy period from a staffing standpoint for us because that’s when you have maybe the most turnover or you’re retaining your staff across football operations,” Berry said on May 4

“And then you’re also still trying to put the finishing touches on your roster,” Berry added. “We signed or agreed to terms with Rodney McLeod [May 4]. There may be some other things that we’re looking to do either on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks.”

The Browns made a few cuts on May 9, waiving defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Browns Still Set to Lean on Nick Chubb to Propel Offense

There’s been some talk about the Browns going more pass-heavy next season. However, that doesn’t mean their All-Pro back Chubb will be phased out.

“Nick Chubb is going to get his carries. You are going to see Nick Chubb taking it to the house — from 50 yards, see him run it in from 1 yard,” Watson said during an appearance on Twitter Spaces. “We are going to feed two-four. He’s going to get the ball for sure. Fans don’t have to worry about Nick Chubb being unhappy. Nick Chubb is going to run the ball. We have the best O-line group in the NFL and we want to run behind those guys.”

Chubb ran for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago, joining Jim Brown as the only Browns back to crack 1,500 yards in a season.