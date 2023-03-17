New Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson Speaks Candidly About Playing With Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson opened up in a new interview about joining the team and specifically playing beside pro bowl defensive end Myles Garrett.

Dalvin Tomlinson Said Myles Garrett is a ‘Freak’ on the Field

In an interview with 92.3 The Fan, Dalvin Tomlinson was asked about how he feels about signing with the Cleveland Browns and he said he’s “super excited” to play with Garrett.

“I’m super excited to play with Myles. We were in the same draft class and throughout the years, everybody knows that Myles is one of those freak athletes, those generational players you get to play alongside,” said Tomlinson. “[I] hope to be able to get out there and make some chemistry out there on the defensive line with him, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Tomlinson went on to say that the wide nine defensive technique that the Browns use was a big factor in his decision to sign with Cleveland.

“Just the scheme, I feel like these guys, we’re gonna be able to attack offensive lineman from all points of the defensive line,” said Tomlinson, adding, “I feel like the [wide nine] scheme, it was a big [factor] just because I know how they play … getting out the ball and attack and that’s the biggest thing I want to do, just to be able to attack and use my strength to my advantage.”

“I’m just excited to get out here and meet everybody and build some chemistry with the rest of the defensive line and go out there and make some plays,” Tomlinson concluded.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Called Dalvin Tomlinson a ‘Smart, Tough Football Player’

In a statement released after the Tomlinson deal was finalized, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised both Tomlinson’s football acumen and his character off the field.

“I’m excited about Dalvin being a Cleveland Brown. He’s a smart, tough football player. In addition to being a productive force in the middle of the defense, he’s a high-character person. He’s a great teammate and exactly the type of person we want as part of our time,” said Stefanski.

Tomlinson added in his own statement that he’s ready to compete for “one of the greatest fanbases in the NFL.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound. I can’t wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You’re going to get everything I have Cleveland. Let’s go be great,” said the defensive tackle.

The Browns signed Tomlinson, who was previously with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, to a massive contract worth $57 million over four years with $27.5 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns were also looking at Dre’Mont Jones and Javon Hargrave, but “Tomlinson was their preferred option.”

This is Tomlinson’s seventh year in the NFL. He has started in 93 career games, recording 288 career tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, according to the Cleveland Browns press release. He played for the University of Alabama in college from 2012 to 2016, winning two national titles in that time.