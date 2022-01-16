David Njoku’s Agent Hints at Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make this offseason regarding tight end David Njoku, with the former first-round pick making it clear that he wants to remain with the team.

His agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, dropped a hint about Njoku’s future on Twitter, retweeting a story from the Browns official account about the tight end’s strong year, writing: “Only the beginning.”

Only the beginning https://t.co/rYrFuFcM0z — malki kawa (@malkikawa) January 16, 2022

Of course, this could mean a few things. Kawa could simply be saying that Njoku has a long career ahead of him, regardless of team. But it could also mean that the two sides are working towards an extension for Njoku, having talked earlier in the season about a deal.

Njoku just played out his fifth-year option with the Browns and will be on another team next season unless the sides can come to an agreement.

“I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career, so my agent and the Browns are still in talks, we’re still negotiating, figuring out what we can do, and we’ll go from there,” Njoku said during his exit interview on January 10.

It’s Been Roller Coaster Ride for Njoku With Browns





David Njoku: "I love it here" David Njoku addresses the media on January 10th, 2022. #PlayerSound 2022-01-10T17:43:46Z

Njoku was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017 and has an uneven career in Cleveland. He totaled more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns through his first two seasons, but then saw his production fall off a cliff under Freddie Kitchens due to injuries and lack of snaps. He missed more than half the season with an injury, notched just five catches for 41 yards and started the next season by demanding a trade, which the new regime of GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski did not grant.

While his production wasn’t off the charts, Njoku worked on his craft, becoming a better blocker and embracing his role. He finished this season with the third-most receiving yards among Browns players, with 475 yards on 36 receptions — a solid 13.2 average. He also led the team in receiving touchdowns with four and his 71-yard touchdown catch and run was the longest of the season for the Browns.

“I like David and the way he played this year,” Browns offensive coordinator Van Pelt said. “He was productive for us and explosive in the pass game. He’s very good at the point of attack in the run game. That’s tough to find in tight ends. He did it at a high level.”

Njoku Wants to Bring Championship to Cleveland

Njoku has made it clear where he wants his future to be, which may not be the best negotiating tactic but certainly will win him some brownie points with the fans.

“I love it here,” he said. “I love it here to the core. I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career.

“It’s our dream to bring a championship here in Cleveland,” he added. “There’s no question that we have unfinished business. It’s a tough pill to swallow right now because we know how good we were on the roster, and we knew the talent that we had, but we just couldn’t put it all together for whatever reason. Reflect, evaluate ourselves and our team and figure out what we can do to put our best foot forward in the upcoming future.”

It’ll come down to numbers and what kind of discount he’s willing to take. The Browns are already paying Austin Hooper, who signed a four-year, $42 million deal last offseason. And there’s a chance a team would be willing to pay Njoku to be their top tight end, which he would have to weigh as well.