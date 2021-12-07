Browns Sign TE David Njoku Breaks Silence on Status

The Cleveland Browns placed David Njoku on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and the fifth-year tight end spoke up on his status on social media.

Njoku issued a response on Twitter, writing: “Smh I don’t feel a thing.” There’s not much known about the specifics of Njoku’s situation, like whether he’s vaccinated or not, or if he tested positive for the virus. He still has a chance to play if he is vaccinated and can produce two negative tests before Sunday.

Njoku has had a bounce-back year in Clevland, leading the Browns with 407 receiving yards this season. He is third on the team with 27 receptions and has three touchdown receptions.

In response to Njoku’s status and Harrison Bryant being out, the Browns signed former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster.

Bryant suffered a high-ankle sprain before the bye week against the Ravens and is doubtful to suit up against Baltimore for their Week 12 matchup.

With Njoku and Bryant potentially out, Austin Hooper was the only tight end on the active roster prior to the signing of Forristall. Hooper has 28 receptions and has 261 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Forristal was an undrafted free agent and was previously with the Browns practice squad. He was active for one game earlier this season but did not see any action.

Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski loves his tight ends, so being down two of his three top on the depth chart isn’t ideal. Stefanski spoke about the idea of adjusting with Bryant out on Monday, but will not have to do so even further with Njoku possibly out.

“ For us with 13 [personnel], we just feel like we have three good tight ends. We like those guys. Now with Harrison out, we will have to adjust,” Stefanski told reporters. “That is the conversation we are having. Where do you want to go with that? Who do you want to put on the field and how do you want to evolve your game plan based on who is available to you?”

The Browns have scored 30 points in the last three games combined, so the team will have to get creative looking for solutions. Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb playing at the same time has been pitched, while quarterback Baker Mayfield should be healthier after getting a week off.

Browns Designate LB Jacob Phillips for Return

The Browns did get some good injury news this week, with linebacker Jacob Phillips set to return following his biceps tendon injury he suffered prior to the start of the season.

“Really excited for Jacob to be back out there in uniform and practicing. Those are long ways away when you first get injured, and you are spending time in that training room. Just to see him out there, that is just a great reflection of how hard he has worked,” Stefanski said. “Now in terms of when he is back and when he is ready, we will work through that. Just wanted to put my eyes on him. Had his first practice, watch the tape and see how he is doing, but we will make those determinations over the next few days.”

There was a fear initially that Phillips could miss the year, so it’s a big win to get him back early. Phillps is a former third-round pick and was expected to be a key reserve on the defensive side of the ball, seeing reps both at middle and weakside linebacker.