Former First-Round Pick Makes Final Call on Browns Future: Report

After a tumultuous year, David Njoku has settled into his role on the Cleveland Browns and is not looking to be moved after previously requesting a trade.

Njoku has had a rollercoaster relationship with the Browns, posting cryptic tweets and questioning his future with the team after falling on the depth chart. However, it appears Njoku is comfortable with his role going forward in Cleveland, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Browns seemed to have weathered the storm with tight end David Njoku, who requested a trade last summer,” Fowler tweeted on Monday. “I’m told per source that Njoku is in a good place with the franchise.”

The Browns seemed to have weathered the storm with tight end David Njoku, who requested a trade last summer. I'm told per source that Njoku is in a good place with the franchise. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 24, 2021

Fowler also references a social media post from Njoku that further reiterated his commitment to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft.

“I ain’t goin nowhere!!!!” Njoku wrote.

While Njoku is committed to the team, the Browns could eventually decide to deal him if the price is right.

Njoku Sounded Unsure of Future Previously

With the additions of Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant to the roster, Njoku took on a smaller role in the offense, as expected. He caught just 19 balls for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added five catches for 66 yards in the postseason but also made himself an asset by improving as a blocker.

The down year came after Njoku requested a trade prior to the season, later rescinding that demand. He reportedly also wanted to be dealt before the trade deadline, although he pushed back against that notion.

He also did an interview with Jim Rome in February that made him sound anything but certain about his future with the Browns.

“That’s a good question,” Njoku told Rome about returning to the Browns. “I’m not going to answer that right now. I have no comment towards that at this moment. I’m just going to enjoy my family, my friends, and my loved ones. I have a couple of projects happening in the near future, so I’m just focused on the right now and I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future.”

Njoku has dealt with any of the issues that were making his future in Cleveland shaky and is ready to move forward.

Browns Picked Up Njoku’s 5th-Year Option

Njoku had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns last offseason and it’s worth $6 million, quite the price tag for a tight end on the back end of the depth chart.

Njoku is committed to getting better and continuing to be an asset for the Browns. He’s slated to attending “tight end university,” an offseason summit that will include some of the best tight ends in the league, including Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, Noah Fant, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Hockenson, Robert Tonyan and Cole Kmet.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he still values what Njoku brings to the table and can find a role for him considering how often multiple tight end sets are used in his offense.

Stefanski said he was not aware of a situation regarding Njoku being disgruntled.

“David is somebody who I respect and value, the production he gave us on the field and the teammate he is,” Stefanski told reporters. ”As it relates to him in particular, I am not aware of that. I know I have had a lot of conversations with a lot of players over the course of the season and over the course of many seasons so I will continue to have that dialogue with all of our guys to see where they are, but I am not aware of anything in particular with David.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on TE David Njoku sounding like he’s not sure he wants to be here pic.twitter.com/6h7s6vLlYp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 2, 2021

The Browns mandatory minicamp is June 15-17, with the team currently negotiating with players about OTAs. Expect Njoku to be present and ready to roll when team activities kick into gear.

READ NEXT: Hall of Famer Rips Lakers After Loss: ‘Nobody is Afraid of Them’