Browns Pass-Catcher Sends Strong Message on Trade Rumors

There are rumors floating around that tight end David Njoku could be on his way out with the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn’t mean the former first-round pick isn’t giving it his all.

Njoku appeared to respond to the reports that he’s on the trade block in a tweet late Friday.

“I’m giving my all in this s—,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yea I take it personal.”

It’s been a strange start to the season for Njoku in Cleveland, and his relationship with the fan base has been a rocky one. He demanded a trade in the offseason, but later retracted it, saying he was “all in” and ready to get to work under the new regime in Cleveland.

It recently surfaced that Njoku still wants out of Cleveland before next week’s trade deadline, per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Njoku seemingly shot down the idea, but it’s still possible that he ends up on another roster this season — especially if the Browns can get what they feel is proper compensation in return.

David Njoku Will Play Big Role Against Raiders

There’s a chance the Browns simply want to hang on to Njoku since head coach Kevin Stefanski uses 12 personnel so often. On top of that, starting tight end Austin Hooper — the Browns big-money acquisition this offseason — is out for a second-straight week after needing appendicitis surgery last week.

With Hooper expected to be back next week, the Browns could use the reliance on Njoku this week against the Raiders as a showcase of sorts to increase his value. Last week Njoku played on a season-high 60-percent of the snaps, catching a pair of balls for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Njoku was the 29th overall pick in the 2017 draft and is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He has the upside to be a productive pass-catching tight end, but injuries have hampered his growth. The Browns executed Njoku’s fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s under contract for at least two more seasons. Browns head coach sounded confident this week when asked if Njoku and others could pick up the slack with Hooper and No. 1 WR Odell Beckham Jr. out.

“I think you gain confidence through the week just watching those guys practice,” Stefanski told reporters. “They get a ton of reps during the week so I see them do it. I know they are working hard in the meeting rooms. I know their coaches are working hard with them to get them ready so once Sunday rolls around, you feel really good about the plan based on the week that you have had.”

Browns Also Shopping DE Olivier Vernon

Njoku is not the only Browns player who is reportedly being shopped. Defensive end Olivier Vernon is also rumored to be on the trade block.

Vernon has battled injuries since arriving in Cleveland via trade in 2019. He played in just 10 games last season, collecting 3.5 sacks, his lowest number since his rookie season. He has also been limited this year, missing a game with a groin injury.

Vernon has just 11 tackles and no sacks this season starting opposite of Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sack leader. It’s unknown what the Browns could get back for Vernon and what their plan for an immediate replacement would be. Veteran Adrian Clayborn is behind him on the depth chart but has had his own injury issues this season.

The Browns also have 23-year-old Porter Gustin on the roster, but he’s unproven for the role the team would be asking him to take on.

