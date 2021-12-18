Browns Pass-Catcher Spars With Raiders on Social Media

The Las Vegas Raiders are upset about the NFL rescheduling their game with the Cleveland Browns and have been vocal about it on social media.

Linebacker KJ Wright had something to say about it, as did his fellow Raiders linebacker Will Compton, who called out the Browns with a post.

“‘Any time, any place’ – not the Browns,” Compton tweeted.

Browns tight end David Njoku did not take too kindly to the comment, responding: “See u on Monday.”

There has been quite the back and forth about the game being moved from Saturday to Sunday, with Raiders owner Mark Davis calling the shift a “competitive disadvantage” for his team.

“Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis said, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

NFL Did Not Change Policy on Forfeiting Games

While the Raiders have barked quite a bit about the situation, it does not go against the police the NFL has in place. Per ESPN:

NFL policy agreed to in July states that a forfeiture would happen only if all the following instances occur: (1) a game is postponed by requirement of government authorities or at the discretion of the commissioner; (2) the league can’t find a suitable makeup date within the framework of the season; and (3) the original postponement was caused by an outbreak among unvaccinated players of one team.

The league also decided to move two other games, referencing the omicron variant as a reason to be flexible.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL’s prepared statement read.

“We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

The Browns have 24 players and multiple coaches — including head coach Kevin Stefanski on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Njoku was one of the players who missed the game last week, along with Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan. Walker has since returned from his absence, as had Njoku.

“Honestly, it is just mental toughness,” Njoku told reporters on Friday, December 17. “There are going to be a lot of curve balls thrown at us, and we have seen that from start to finish the past couple of years. Every positive test is just an extra curve ball that we have to hit. Like I said, whatever the case may be, it is what it is, and we have to move forward and focus on Saturday.”

While multiple position groups have been raided by COVID absences, the Browns are also missing their top two quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Unless something changes, Nick Mullens is expected to draw the start for Cleveland against the Raiders.

Mullens is in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns’ practice squad and was active but did not play in the team’s Week 7 game. The Browns also signed Kyle Lauletta this week to serve as an emergency backup.