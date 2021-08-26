Browns Send Message on Davion Davis Following Suspension

The Cleveland Browns found out about Davion Davis’ two-game suspension this week but it did not catch the team off guard.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that the Browns knew the NFL investigation was pending and there was potential for league discipline prior to signing Davis in July.

Davis was suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension stems from a 2019 incident in which Davis was arrested for DUI while he was a member of the Vikings. He pleaded guilty to careless driving late last year and had been waiting on his punishment, albeit he didn’t play on an NFL team in 2020.

Stefanski knew Davis from his time with the Vikings and said that he’s seen a lot of personal growth from the wide receiver since.

“He has grown,” Stefanski said. “He is a mature young man. I think he knows that he made a mistake, and ultimately, he has to answer to that, but I do see a mature young man.”





Play



Kevin Stefanski on John Johnson: "It's like having another coach on the field" Head coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media before practice on August 25th, 2021. #TrainingCampBackdrop 2021-08-25T17:51:00Z

Davion Davis Has Stared in Preseason for Browns

Davis has been the breakout star of the preseason, collecting 101 yards in two games, including a highlight-reel leaping touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis garnered a grade of 82.9 from Pro Football Focus through the first two weeks of the preseason, a very good number.

What a connection from Kyle Lauletta to Davion Davis for the touchdown 👀pic.twitter.com/n2k6ODvtWT — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) August 15, 2021

Davis last played for the Vikings but he also played for the Blues of The Spring League this year. He participated in the Browns’ mandatory minicamp in June as a tryout player and has brought a humble approach to the table.

“I just come in every day and work hard. I do not really think about it. Like I said, I take everything day by day and just do the best that I can do every day,” Davis said during training camp about the prospects of wrangling a roster spot. “You have to be a pro. At the end of the day, you have to come in and study the playbook. That is exactly what I did. I learned the playbook so I could get myself ready for any opportunity that I was able to get during the game. Just staying well prepared.”

Browns Think Anthony Schwartz Can Contribute

Suspension or not, Davis has some stiff competition to make the Browns roster. Beyond the locks like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones, there are guys like Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Anthony Schwartz looking to prove their worth.

Schwartz was taken in the third round by the Browns but has been hampered by a hamstring injury that has kept him from going full speed in training camp. Stefanski is confident that Schwartz can get on track for Week 1.

“I think for sure he has a chance to help us,” Stefanski said. “We have to see how he does over the next few days. We will get him out there today in some drills. It is just a matter of how he responds to that, but yeah, I am hopeful in that regard.”

The Browns face the Falcons in their preseason finale on Sunday. Cleveland opens the season on the road against Kansas City.

READ NEXT: Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message to Rest of NFL