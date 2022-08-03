Browns Pass-Catcher Take Subtle Shot at Baker Mayfield

Demetric Felton had some mighty praise for his new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson but threw his former teammate Baker Mayfield under the bus in the process.

Felton was asked about specifically about the difference catching balls from Watson as opposed to Mayfield and the second-year hybrid RB/WR had an interesting response.

“It seems like Deshaun, he sees things really early. As you’re coming out of your breaks, sometimes the ball is going to be there, immediately. And it gets there with some touch, too,” Felton said while appearing on The Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan. “He’s really good at spotting things, seeing the openings in the defense and he’s able to get it to us really accurately. That’s something I’ve been really liking about Deshaun.”

To be fair, Felton wasn’t exactly a top target during his lone year with Mayfield. He finished his rookied season with 18 catches for 181 yards. However, Mayfield’s decision making and accuracy were widely criticized last season as he battled through multiple injuries, including a torn labrum which required him to wear a brace.

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 finish. He’s now competing for the starting gig with the Panthers.

Demetric Felton Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong

There’s been some chatter about the Browns wide receiver corps being underwhelming and unproven heading into the season, which has been amplified by some training camp injuries. Felton acknowledged he’s heard some of the noise but it’s not something that’s phasing him or his teammates.

“That’s not something we can pay too much attention to. We’re are always just coming out here trying to get better. As a whole, we feel that we have everything we need to be successful,” Felton said. “I would just say ‘sit back and watch us work’. That’s all I have to say about it. I’m just going to work as hard as I can and this year, we’re going to do our best.”

Felton was a sixth-round pick but his versatility has earned him a spot on the Browns roster. Head coach Kevin Stefanski — who also calls the offensive plays — has valued having Felton around to take reps at both receiver and running back.

“You guys have heard me talk about Demetric. He is a very versatile football player. He is a football player first and foremost,” Stefanski said on July 29. “There is an opportunity right now for him to get some receiver reps. We can bounce him back into that running back room at any point. Really, he is smart enough where he can do both within a given practice so when you do have injuries at either position, he is a bonus player who can go into either room, if you will.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper Making Impact

The Browns reshaped their wide receiver room in the offseason, with the big addition being Amari Cooper, who came over via trade from the Cowboys. He’ll hold down the top spot of the depth chart for the Browns and is setting the bar for his teammates.

“He’s such a pro the way he operates,” Felton said of Cooper. “I’m always studying him, seeing how he does things.”

Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler with four 1,000-yard seasons to his name. He is currently nursing a minor ankle injury but is expected to be back on the practice field soon.