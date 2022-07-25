Browns Star Expected to Miss Some Time After Foot Injury

The Cleveland Browns could be without star cornerback Denzel Ward for at least the start of training camp as he continues to let his foot heal from an injury suffered during the team’s offseason program.

Ward banged up his foot during the final minicamp practice, although final minicamp practice. He underwent X-rays and an MRI, which luckily showed no structural damage, although he was spotted in a walking boot during his youth camp last month. That being said, Ward being on the shelf any period of time is a concern for the Browns and they’ll be careful with the star cover man heading into training camp, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

An MRI and other tests the day after the injury showed nothing serious, but Ward might miss at least the beginning of training camp while the foot continues to heal. The Browns will be extra cautious with Ward, who signed a five-year extension in the offseason worth $100.5 million. They can ill afford to be without their lockdown corner once the season begins.

If Ward is out, it will lead to more reps for Greedy Williams, rookie third-round Martin Emerson Jr. and likely AJ Green opposite Greg Newsome. Williams has also struggled with injuries early on in his career and suffered an ankle sprain during minicamp. However, he’s expected to be a full-go once training camp ramps up.

Denzel Ward Has Struggled With Injuries

Ward has never played a full season in his NFL career, being on the receiving end of some unfortunate injuries. He’s missed 13 games overall but has been an absolute force when he is available, locking down one side of the field for the Browns.

Ward was awarded a $100.5 million extension this offseason, making him the highest paid at his position. While the injuries are a concern, the Browns really had no choice to lock Ward up due to his potential at a premium position.

Ward was recently named to the “Top 25 NFL Players 25 And Under” list, which was put together by NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum, Joe Banner and Bill Polian for the 33rd Team. Here’s what they had to say about Ward.

Denzel Ward, a recent recipient of a market-resetting contract, has the tape to back up his paycheck. The former fourth-overall pick has defended 50 passes and intercepted ten since being drafted. Ward has the chops to consistently beat the receiver across from him, a defensive luxury in the modern NFL. Ward allowed the sixth-fewest yards in coverage this past season among corners with at least 800 snaps.

Jack Conklin Could Also Be Limited for Start of Camp

Another key piece for the Browns still working his way back from injury is right tackle Jack Conklin, who suffered a torn patella last season. He’s been rehabbing hard but Cabot thinks he’ll be eased into action.

“Conklin could be idle or limited at least in the early going. The Browns will also take it easy with Conklin throughout camp to get him to the starting blocks healthy,” Cabot wrote.

If Conklin is unable to go, the Browns would rely on veteran swing tackle Chris Hubbard to fill in.