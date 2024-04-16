Browns Star Denzel Ward Sends Message to Front Office Over Trade Rumors

Denzel Ward has told the Cleveland Browns front office that he doesn’t want to see Greg Newsome traded.

Newsome has been the target of some trade rumors this offseason. He’s primarily played in the slot, with Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. holding down the outside.

While speaking to reporters, Ward asserted their cornerback trio is the best in the league, and he wants to keep them together.

“It’s very important [to keep us together],” Ward said on Tuesday, April 16. “I’ve been openly sharing that I want to keep us together. Even AB says all the time that you can’t have enough great corners on a team. That’s real. Guys go down and having the baility to match up with teams across the board. Whether that’s in the slot with Greg or outside with me and Martin. Being able to rotate and do different things. Having multiple No. 1 corners on a team is an ideal situation.”

Ward responded with a smile and some uncertainty when asked directly about the Newsome rumors.

“Greg is in the building now working, so I think so, but I don’t know all the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Ward said. “We’re all in the building now, working towards the same goal and trying to be the best.”

Browns Playoff Loss Motivating Denzel Ward

The Browns’ defense was the top-ranked in the league last season, giving up 270.2 yards per game. However, things ended on a rough note, with CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans dismantling the Browns in a 45-14 in the Wild Card round.

“I think that’s one of the main reasons I’m back in this building right now,” Ward said. “I definitely didn’t like the taste in my mouth from that last game — the showing we put out there on the field. I think that’s why a lot of guys are here right now — ready to get back to work and get back to it.”

The Browns return almost all of the key pieces from their unit from a year ago. But Ward said it’s not as easy as just running it back. They’ll have to work at it.

“Energy has been great so far. But I think we all realize we can’t just think we can just pick up where we left off last year,” Ward said. “We have to start over, get back with the guys and go out outside of the facility. Just building that camaraderie and chemistry.”

Denzel Ward Ready for Deshaun Watson to Lead

All eyes are on quarterback Deshaun Watson heading into the season. He’s still working his way back from shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for Week 1. As a defender, Ward admires what Watson brings to the table both with his skills and leadership.

“It’s exciting. You guys have seen what Deshaun was out there doing before he went out in that Baltimore game — his poise in the pocket, ability to stretch the field and make every throw,” Ward said. “Looking forward to him being our No. 1 quarterback and leading us.”

Watson is in the building for offseason workouts. It’s essential for him to get on the same page with Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Watson is expected to beef up his workload closer to training camp.