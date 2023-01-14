Browns Have Not Showed Interest in Bringing Back RB After Rough Year

After a disappointing year defined by a lack of opportunity, one-time Cleveland Browns breakout back D’Ernest Johnson will be searching for a new team this offseason.

Johnson entered the season with some momentum, coming off a year where he rushed for 534 yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries. But much of his extra work that season was generated by injuries to both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. With the Browns’ backfield staying relatively healthy, Johnson rarely saw the field last season.

“It was a learning experience, I guess,” Johnson told the Akron Beacon Journal. “Definitely not the year I wanted to have, but I made the most out of it. I stayed positive with everything. I just wish I was able to have more opportunities. But you’ve got two big guys in front of you, Nick and Kareem, and whenever you get those opportunities, you just have to make the most of them. I just didn’t have the opportunities that I had last year.”

Johnson finished the season with just four carries for 17 yards. He also added three catches out of the backfield but it was not the year he was expecting after returning to Cleveland on a one-year deal.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it’s likely he’ll look for a new squad where he can get into the mix. The Browns haven’t given Johnson any signs that they want him back in the RB rotation next season.

“There haven’t been no initiation of me coming back,” Johnson said. “I haven’t heard anything yet about it. We know it’s going to be a long process. Just talking to my agents and see what’s next.”

Kareem Hunt Likely Moving on as Well Next Season

Johnson is not the only Browns back that will likely be wearing different colors next season. Hunt saw his production dip this season — especially in the the second half of the year — and would also like to land somewhere he can garner more of the workload.

“It meant a lot,” Hunt said at the end of the season. “It don’t get much better than playing for your hometown team and giving it your all each and every time you touch the field. But God’s got a plan, I’m looking forward to what he has in store for me, so we’ll see what it is.”

Hunt was searching for an extension prior to the season but that was rebuffed by the Browns, who also turned down his trade request. Hunt was involved in trade rumors but Cleveland ultimatley decided to hang on to him at the deadline.

Nick Chubb Steadying Force for Browns’ Offense

The Browns are likely not too worried about Hunt and Johnson moving on thanks to Chubb, who has been the steadying force for the Browns since his arrivial in Cleveland.

Chubb was recently named to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and finished the year with 1,525 yards on the ground. That was good for third in the NFL behind Titans RB Derrick Henry and Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs. While it’s nice to be recognized as one of the best backs in the league, Chubb wants the Browns to be in the mix for a Super Bowl.

“It is bittersweet. Individually, it is something that I am proud of for sure. Had a lot of help with the O line and guys blocking for me,” Chubb said. “At the end of the day, I am about winning. It didn’t happen [Sunday] and didn’t happen a lot season. It is stuff to be proud of for sure from this season. There are things we need to work on, but overall, it is bittersweet right now.”

The Browns drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth-round in 2022, understanding he may be the future running-mate for Chubb in the backfield. He didn’t get a ton of action this season but should be in line for more work going forward.