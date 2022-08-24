Proposed Trade Swaps Browns RB for Former First-Round Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have a deep running back room and could utilize the talented unit to address a glaring need at wide receiver ahead of roster cuts.

The Browns have one of — if not the — best 1-2 punch in football with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Behind them sit talented backs D’Ernest Johnson, rookie Jerome Ford and dynamic hybrid back Demetric Felton, giving the Browns a wealth of depth to work with. But with roster spots limited and limited carries for so many ballcarriers, the Browns could decide to make a move.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic sees the Browns moving Johnson, who has flashed upside in limited starting action. Johnson would head to the Eagles in exchange for former first-round receiver Jalen Reagor. Per Jackson:

When it comes to Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson, the Browns won’t make a trade just to make one. However, I think the state of the receiving corps makes a trade necessary, and I’ve always believed Johnson would be easier to trade than Hunt given that Johnson has a much lower salary and less mileage. It’s going to be an interesting week, and for this exercise, I’m projecting that the Browns trade Johnson to the Eagles.

D’Ernest Johnson Reasonable Piece to Give Up in Trade

Reagor is currently buried on the Eagles depth chart after a couple of disappointing years to start his career but Philadelphia would much rather deal him than cut him because of cap consequences.

The Browns have been willing to take chances on former first-round picks that haven’t lived up to their potential and Johnson is a modest price to pay. He’s on just a one year deal he inked in the offseason and will likely be gone after the year. And his value may never be higher.

With Hunt and Chubb banged up last season, Johnson was forced into more action. He started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.

Johnson could find a larger role with the Eagles, pairing up with Miles Sanders. Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell are the other running backs competing for carries in Philadelphia but Johnson would likely jump them on the depth chart. Heading into a contract year, Johnson would embrace more carries, giving him an opportunity to maximize his value when he becomes a free agent.

The Browns would have use for Reagor, with hopes the change of scenery would help spike his production. The Browns have a true No. 1 in Amari Cooper but are hoping Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell can thrive in larger roles. Anthony Schwartz and Michael Woods II are also expected to play a part in the passing game but have a ways to go before becoming reliable options.

Kareem Hunt Previously Asked for Trade

There’s also the chance that the Browns look to move Hunt, who has asked for a trade. The request was swiftly rejected by Cleveland but they could decide to pull the trigger on the deal depending on the price.

Like Johnson, Hunt will be a free agent at the end of the season. While he has expressed a desire to stay in Cleveland, it’s unlikely the Browns would be willing to give him the payday he seeks. A strong showing by Ford in the preseason could have also swayed the Browns’ opinion on a potential move.

Hunt has notched 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground over his three seasons in Cleveland, adding 763 yards receiving and six additional touchdowns as a pass-catcher.