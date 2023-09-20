Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Burner Account After Loss to Steelers

Following yet another disappointing performance, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing scrutiny amid accusations that he may be utilizing a burner account to defend himself on social media.

Internet sleuths noticed the account “Gainsvillesown” going on a crusade to defend Watson on Twitter shortly after the Browns lost 26-22 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The comments from the account called out the offensive line, and disparaged head coach Kevin Stefanski for the play-calling.

that after last night's loss to the #Steelers, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson created a BURNER ACCOUNT in the locker room immediately after the game was over😳😳😳 (Via @PickensBurgh) pic.twitter.com/ok8YTHarnj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 19, 2023

“Terrible performance? What else could he do except block for himself,” the account commented on a post from Browns reporter Daryl Ruiter that pointed out what the Browns gave up to land Watson via trade.

Many of the comments were directed at the offensive line, which gave up six sacks.

“And people wanna try and clown Watson? How anyone suppose to operate behind that line?” the account wrote.

‘Burner Account’ Unlikely to Belong to Deshaun Watson

The internet trolls ran wild with the accusations that Watson was behind the account, which appeared to be created during the game against the Steelers. That alone would rule Watson out from running the alleged burner.

On top of that, the handle for the account is “Gainsvillesown,” which references the town in Georgia where Watson is from. If the Browns quarterback’s goal was to be sneaky, it seems unlikely he’d use something so obvious.

The more likely explanation is that it’s someone close to Watson — or simply a big fan — who decided to go on a campaign to defend the quarterback amid his subpar play.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shouldered Blame After Loss

Play

Back in the real world, Watson had no problem shouldering the blame for the loss to the Steelers. And rightly so. Watson tossed a pick-six and he had a pair of fumbles — one that was returned by Steelers star TJ Watt for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

“Still coming along,” Watson said of the offense. “I feel like, tonight, it was s***ty as far as that. There’s some plays that we capitalized and we did good, but as far as my part, it’s not good enough. I put that on me. The first play, yeah, we can get into the tactics of receiver running out and putting the ball out, and this, that and the third, but I got to give him a better ball. The forced fumble for a touchdown for them. We can say, ‘This guy can do this,’ but I’ve got to protect the ball. We’re not going to put it on anyone else. You put it on me. I can take the full blame, I can take the criticism and I’m going to do that.”

Through two games, Watson has passed for 389 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. His QBR is 29.3, which puts him 30th in the league — behind rookies Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans. Names like Zach Wilson and even former Browns QB Joshua Dobbs — now with the Arizona Cardinals — are ahead of Watson.

The Browns made a significant investment in Watson, trading away three first-round picks and committing to a $230 million guaranteed contract. The pressure is on for Watson to deliver, as any underperformance could make the trade go down as one of the NFL’s most notable mistakes.