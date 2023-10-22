Browns Address Deshaun Watson’s Future After Colts Victory

Kevin Stefanski said it was his decision to not put Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson back on the field against the Indianapolis Colts after he took a hard hit in the first half.

Watson had missed the Browns’ last two games with a rotator cuff strain but drew the start against the Colts after being able to practice at the end of the week. Watson was hit hard while attempting a pass and was evaluated for a concussion. He was later cleared by the training staff. Stefanski said the decision for Watson to not re-enter the game was his.

“I did not want to put him back out there. He cleared concussion protocol but I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback,” Stefanski said. “It was my decision.”

Stefanski said that Watson pushed back against the decision but the Browns decided to keep him on the sideline.

Prior to the injury, Watson had a rough showing. He was just 1-of-5 for five yards and tossed an interception. He nearly had a second on the play he was injured on but it was later ruled that the ball had hit the turf.

Stefanski backed Watson as the starter going forward, despite the injury scare and poor showing.

“He’s our starter moving forward. He’s our starter in Seattle,” Stefanski said. “It’s always going to be my decision to protect our players.”

Browns Urged to Explore Quarterback Market

The Browns were able to eek out the 39-38 win, punching it in on fourth down with just 15 seconds remaining. PJ Walker played in Watson’s place, passing for 178 yards and one interception.

The Browns did not rule out Watson for the game because they only had two quarterbacks active for the game. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was inactive, so if Walker had been injured, Watson would have been the emergency option.

With Watson’s status uncertain, the Browns have been urged to explore their options via trade ahead of the deadline. It’s clear Cleveland does not have confidence in Thompson-Robinson to be the No. 2 option and Walker will not cut it long-term if Watson’s injury lingers any further.

“If this Deshaun Watson shoulder injury is going to be with him for the rest of the season… you need to field the trade market for QBs,” Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com tweeted. “This team is extremely talented. Can’t waste that.”

Having a higher-level backup like the Browns have had in the past — like Jacoby Brissett or Case Keenum — could go a long way as an insurance option.

Browns Defense Rises to Occasion Against Colts

The Browns defense — specifically Myles Garrett — helped them pull out the victory against the Colts. The final score and giving up 38 points might not indicate that, but Garrett had a pair of strip-sacks, including one in the end zone that resulted in a touchdown.

After having four takeaways through the first five games, the Browns defense forced four against the Colts — three fumble recoveries and an interception from Denzel Ward. Garrett also blocked a field goal in the first half.

The Browns have some injuries beyond Watson to worry about. Running back Jerome Ford limped off the field in the first half, which led to more work for Pierre Strong Jr. and Kareem Hunt. The Browns finished with 150 yards rushing against the Colts, 74 of those coming from Ford. He kicked off the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.