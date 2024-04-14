Browns Likely to Add Another QB to Mix Amid Watson Uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns already have a solid quarterback group but will likely add another soon amid some uncertainty about Deshaun Watson’s health.

Watson is Cleveland’s unquestioned starter. However, the Browns’ $230 million quarterback is still recovering from shoulder surgery and will likely be limited during offseason workouts.

The Browns worked to shore up their quarterback room this offseason. Cleveland signed former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. The team also brought aboard Tyler Huntley, another veteran with starting experience. They’ll join former fifth-round selection Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started some games last season with Watson out. Like Watson, Thompson-Robinson is also on the mend. A hip injury ended his rookie season early.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns will further bolster their QB depth with either a later-round draft prospect or undrafted free agent.

“The Browns have also hosted at least two draft-eligible quarterbacks for ‘top 30 visits’ in Tennesssee’s big-armed Joe Milton and Tulane’s Michael Pratt, and could draft a quarterback to develop and provide a camp arm. If they don’t draft one, they’ll likely look to add an undrafted free agent,” Cabot said on April 14.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Confident He’ll Be Ready for Week 1

Watson played in just six games last season, hampered by two different shoulder injuries. The surgery in November repaired a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, per a release from the team.

Watson has been working in Los Angeles on his rehab and recently started throwing again. He’s confident that he’ll be on the field when the Browns open the season.

“I’ll be better than I was before in Week 1,” Watson told cleveland.com. “I’m very confident in the roles of the doctors. Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache and his team, following their lead, just all the research that I’ve done. And then just my work and preparation. I’ve put my whole life into this. I want to make sure I come back even better than before.”

Watson has a trio of Pro Bowls to his name but has not played to that standard so far in Cleveland. He’s appeared in 12 games, collecting 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Has New Weapons to Work With

The Browns added a key new weapon in the passing game, trading for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. The team quickly locked in Jeudy with a three-year extension, making him a key part of the team’s future.

Jeudy joins Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Elijah Moore as Watson’s top targets in the passing game. Watson thinks Jeudy will be a seamless fit alongside those guys.

“I think he’s going to be a great addition with Amari [Cooper] and Elijah [Moore]. Those three guys have already been together this offseason — very similar types of guys from the same, similar area.

“So, it’s going to be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys.”

The Browns have also added some new faces to the running back group. With Nick Chubb on the mend, the Browns added D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. They’ll team up with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.