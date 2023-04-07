Deshaun Watson Has a Message For People ‘Who Turned Their Backs’ On Him

In a new Instagram story, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a message to the haters who “turned their backs” on him.

Deshaun Watson Says He ‘Still Pray Love Over’ The People Who Abandoned Him

On his Instagram stories on April 6, quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a message that he still prays for and still loves the people who don’t have his back anymore, writing, “I still pray love over the people who turned their backs on me.”

Watson doesn’t elaborate on why anyone may have turned their back on him, but he has been embroiled in off-the-field troubles since more than two dozen women accused him of “behavior ranging from wildly inappropriate to sexual assault … during his time with the Texans,” according to NPR.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on the charges and almost all of them have settled out of court. Watson served an 11-game suspension as agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA.

Browns Owners Have Every Confidence in Watson This Season

At the recent annual NFL meeting in Arizona, team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that they don’t regret signing Watson, whose contract is the highest guaranteed contract in NFL history, and that while they could have handled some things “better,” they believe Watson is putting in the work to change.

“We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we’re excited to — if you will — have the stuff behind us,” said Jimmy Haslam, adding, ” I’m sure there are things we could have handled better, but you live and you learn as you go. That was completely new territory for all of us and [you] make the best situation.”

As part of the repercussions of the sexual assault allegations, Watson served an 11-game suspension and is now currently undergoing a confidential treatment program. The Haslams told Cabot that from what they understand, it is going well and Watson is putting in the work.

“I don’t talk to his counselor because that’s pretty private information,” said Dee Haslam. “But he’s diligent about the work he’s doing. I know counseling works. My daughter’s a family counselor and she can tell you that it works. I feel confident he’s in good hands and I know he’s working hard.”

“We have high expectations of Deshaun,” Jimmy Haslam added. “Deshaun has high expectations of himself. So … just leave it at that.”

Jimmy Haslam also told Cabot that while he hasn’t issued an ultimatum to head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, there is an expectation this year that the Browns will make the playoffs.

“I don’t want to say that [it’s the playoffs or else], but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs,” Haslam said. “But I’m not going to say if we don’t make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that’ll be the headline tomorrow. Listen, the AFC is tough. You’ve all been around. Our division is tough.”

He added, “You all know how hard it is to win in the NFL. We certainly do. So I think everybody has a sense of urgency that we need to play well this year.”