Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Rest of NFL After Win

Deshaun Watson helped lead the Cleveland Browns to a 13-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and he had a message for the rest of the league after the win.

“We can compete with the best. It doesn’t matter who we play each and every week,” Wason told reporters after the game. “If we do the little things. December football is tough. It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future.”

Watson again looked better than the week before in chilly weather. He was 18-of-28 throwing the ball in frigid conditions, notching a touchdown on a pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second half.

“All around. Just everything From the swagger to operating the offense. Just overall, everything,” Watson said when asked about feeling more comfortable in the offense. “Football is coming back every week. If I just do my job as the quarterback, everything’s going to come in place.”

Watson Embraces Winning In Front of Home Crowd

The game was also Watson’s first start in front of the Dawg Pound and he seemed to take an extra few moments once the game was wrapped up to take it all in.

“It was cool. It was fun. The whole game was super fun,” Watson said. “That’s why I came here. To feel that energy. To win a lot of games for the Cleveland Browns.”

As for the conditions, which featured some second-half snow, Watson said it wasn’t a factor.

“It didn’t bother me. It was fun to be out there,” Watson said. “My first home game was a victory so it was special. Many more to come.”

The Browns are now 2-1 with Watson at the helm following his 11-game suspension. While Cleveland will need a lot of help to get into the postseason, building momentum for next season — especially with Watson at QB — will be key for the final three games.

“All of these game reps, they all add up. However many plays he has played now for us in three games, I think you take something from each one of those plays,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We are trying to just build on every one of these reps. I know he is trying to get better just like the rest of the team is trying to get better.”

Browns Defense Shines Against Depleted Ravens

The Browns’ defense stepped up against the Ravens’ heavy ground attack, holding Baltimore out of the end zone, albeit that was without Lamar Jackson under center. The Ravens outgained the Browns 324-283, but two key turnovers forced by Cleveland turned the tide of the game — one an interception from Denzel Ward inside the red zone and a fumble recovery from John Johnson III.

“We talk about taking it away. It is not a turnover; you have to take it away,” Stefanski said. “Those guys did that. We talked a lot about just playing hard — just simple, playing hard — and I thought that is what you saw from our guys.”

The unit did lose starting pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a head injury but Myles Garrett was confident he’d be back soon.

“He’ll be alright,” said Garrett, who had 1.5 sacks in the game. “I gave him a kiss on one of the run plays when I got knocked into him. I know he’ll be back soon, got a little headache.”

The Browns will next host the Saints on Christmas Eve.