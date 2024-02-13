Browns QB Deshaun Watson Issues 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson wasted no time getting ready for next season following the Super Bowl.

Watson posted a photo on Instagram Monday morning with a simple three-word message that read, “Back at it.” The Browns quarterback appeared to be at UCLA’s practice facility. He’s been rehabbing and training in Los Angeles following surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

Watson played in just six games last season with two separate shoulder injuries. He’s expected to be ready to roll for training camp. Watson shared a progress update during a recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” show.

“We’re right on track where we need to be,” Watson said on the February 9 edition of the show. “Like I say, every week is an opportunity for us to get better. And, you know, we are right on track for where we want to be.”

Browns Feel ‘Good’ About Deshaun Watson

That’s good news for the Browns, who need their $230 million QB healthy to have a shot to compete next season. The blockbuster trade for Watson hasn’t worked out as planned so far. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry is confident in Watson’s ability to lead the team.

“We feel good about Deshaun,” Berry said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I think the biggest thing is just him staying on the field, keeping (him) on the field. Each year, we really do try and do as much self-assessment as possible on every area of the operation. So in good years and bad years, (we) will probably always tinker somewhere to some degree with what we think is best. But in terms of just Deshaun in particular, we’re excited. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Watson’s first two seasons in Cleveland have been uneven. He’s played in just 12 games due to a lengthy suspension and injuries. He has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

Deshaun Watson Eager to Work With New Browns OC Ken Dorsey

The Browns shook up their offensive coaching staff this offseason. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was let go shortly after a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Cleveland also parted ways with multiple assistant coaches on that side of the ball.

The Browns hired Ken Dorsey to replace Van Pelt. Dorsey comes to the table with some experience utilizing dual-threat quarterbacks. He spent time working with Cam Newton and, most recently, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. Dorsey is confident Watson can be one of the top passers in the league.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Dorsey said. “The opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games.”

Watson liked hearing that from Dorsey and shared his reaction on his “QB Unplugged” show.

“I heard his press conference,” Watson said. “That was dope to hear what he said about making me one of those top quarterbacks. That’s the key.

“He was the quarterback coach for Cam [Newton] when he won the MVP and took them to the Super Bowl. And everyone knows what Josh [Allen] is doing up in Buffalo. I think he came in second and third a couple of times in the MVP [voting],” Watson said. “Super excited to get out there and Cleveland, get the playbook and just learn from him.”