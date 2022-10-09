Browns Make Decisive Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Future

There will be no quarterback controversy for the Cleveland Browns once Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension, regardless of how well Jacoby Brissett plays.

Brissett has been solid — albeit a bit uneven — in his four starts for the Browns as a placeholder for Watson, causing some light debate about the team needing to make a decision if he keeps them in playoff contention.

But that’s not a situation the Browns are even willing to entertain, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Jacoby Brissett has played well for the most in the absence of Deshaun Watson, but Watson will be the Browns starting quarterback as soon as he’s eligible on Dec. 4th regardless of Brissett’s performance. The Browns didn’t trade a net of five draft picks — including three first-rounders — and pay Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million to keep him on the bench when he’s reinstated on Nov. 28 after his 11-game suspension under the personal conduct policy.

Part of the issue with Watson is rust, which was fairly visible in his only preseason action against the Jaguars. He played just three possessions without many of the team’s starters but notched just seven yards on 1 of 5 passing.

Watson did not play a snap last season with the Texans as his legal case unfolded. However, his potential as a franchise quarterback is well-documented. Prior to sitting out, he had a trio of Pro Bowl seasons, including a career year in 2020, when he passed for a league-high 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Watson Set to Return to Browns Facility

Watson has been away from the team since the end of training camp but will be re-entering the fray on a limited basis starting Monday, October 10.

He can participate in meetings, conditioning and game-planning but will be unable to throw with his teammates in on-field activities until November 14. He’s set to return for a December 4 matchup against the Houston Texans, his former team. It will be Watson’s first action in 700 days.

“I have not talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building. Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on October 7. “I know there are limitations to what he can do early. I think he can be in meetings but can’t be out in practice, walkthrough and those type of things. Will be great to get him back in the building.”

The Browns quarterback room currently consists of Brissett, primary backup Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond and Josh Rosen.

Brissett ‘Not Hiding’ After Missed Opportunities

Play

Alex Van Pelt: "Excited to play our brand of football on Sunday" | Press Conference Alex Van Pelt addresses the media on October 6th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-10-06T17:50:08Z

The Browns let some opportunities slip away against the Falcons that came back to bite them in the 23-20 loss. Brissett tossed a late, game-sealing interception and the Browns left points on the board early by not converting on a fourth-down pass.

Brissett understands that he has to be better and Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt says the veteran QB isn’t hiding from any criticism.

“I think the first thing is the accountability. He is not hiding from anything,” Van Pelt said. “He understands he has to play better in those situations and I know he will moving forward. I don’t ever worry about Jacoby.”

Brissett has passed for 830 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He’s 16th in the NFL with an 87.1 rating.