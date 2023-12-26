Browns Lose Another QB to Season-Ending Injury

The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his interesting rookie season prematurely.

Thompson-Robinson was placed on IR with a hip injury he suffered on Sunday, December 24 against the Houston Texans.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Thompson-Robinson, who was selected in the fifth round by the Browns. Cleveland traded away veteran backup Joshua Dobbs before Week 1 after a strong preseason from DTR. He was thrust into the backup role and saw some time as the starter when Deshaun Watson missed some time early in the season with a shoulder injury.

Thompson-Robinson was also named the starter after Watson was ruled out for the year with a separate shoulder injury. In all, Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 as the starter, completing 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.

Joe Flacco is now the Browns’ starting quarterback and has played outstanding. However, Thompson-Robinson’s dual-threat ability was a nice curveball for the Browns to put on the field a few times a game. He also stepped in for two-point conversions.

Browns Sign PJ Walker to Active Roster

With Thompson-Robinson out of the picture, the Browns brought back a familiar face to the active roster in PJ Walker. He’ll serve as the backup to Flacco.

Walker has also seen time as the starter for the Browns this season, officially going 1-1 in his starts. Walker also played the majority of a third game against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Browns won.

Initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2017, he was part of their practice squad from 2017 to 2019, and also played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2019. He then moved to the Carolina Panthers, where he was active from 2020 to 2022 and started in seven games.

He has completed 54 out of 111 pass attempts, accumulating 674 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. Additionally, he has gained 30 yards on the ground.

The Browns season has been defined by injuries and the team is dealing with some significant new issues. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is in the midst of a Pro Bowl caliber season but will not play on Thursday against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. The team signed Riley Patterson to fill in.

Cleveland also announced the signing of Matt Haack to the practice squad. He’ll be the emergency option at punter if Corey Bojorquez is unable to go. He’s dealing with a thigh injury.

Joe Flacco Stepping Up for Browns

It’s a much different quarterback room than the Browns imagined in August but the team is making it work. Flacco has been the magic ingredient for the Browns’ offense, turning back the clock and playing some of the best football of his career.

The 38-year-old QB has passed for over 300 yards in three consecutive games and is fresh off a dismantling of the Texans. Flacco posted a 96.1 QB rating, passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-22 win.

“I think you forget how much fun it all is,” Flacco said. “There’s a piece of you that forgets it, and to be reminded of it has been special.”

The Browns face the Jets — Flacco’s former team — this week with a chance to lock up a playoff spot.