Speculation Swirls Over Browns Trading QB to Jets as Aaron Rodgers Replacement

The New York Jets face a significant setback as Aaron Rodgers will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles tear and Cleveland Browns‘ rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson has emerged as a potential trade prospect for the Jets.

Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his Jets debut. The team confirmed the injury on Tuesday after an MRI. Zach Wilson finished the game for the Jets and was able to help New York to a 22-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills. However, he got a lot of help from his defense — which forced four turnovers from Josh Allen — and special teams, with Xavier Gipson scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a 65-yard punt return. Wilson went 14-of-21 passing for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Wilson has a rough history with the Jets, getting sent to the bench last season and being inactive for a handful of games. The Jets have Super Bowl aspirations and Wilson is not likely someone who can hold down the fort. The Jets will likely look for a veteran name on the market — like Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco — or could execute a trade, which is where Thompson-Robinson’s name has been brought up.

“The Jets should somehow make a trade for DTR from Cleveland,” The Milly Goats Podcast tweeted. “Talk about electrifying the city again.”

Others were also on the bandwagon, including analytics guru Warren Sharp.

“This is a petition to get Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Jets,” Sharp tweeted. “Make it happen by any means necessary Woody.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shined in the Preseason

Thompson-Robinson was the star of the preseason, making plays with his arm and legs. His play made the Browns comfortable enough to trade Joshua Dobbs — who was slated to be the backup — to the Arizona Cardinals.

“He’s come a long way. He’s really worked very hard all the way back to the spring when he first showed up here,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after trading Dobbs. “He’s done a nice job.”

Thompson-Robinson isn’t a typical rookie. He started a whopping 48 games with UCLA, so he carries quite a bit of experience. In his final year, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Insider: ‘No Way’ Browns Trade Dorian Thompson-Robinson

No way the #Browns would consider trading rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Jets. Even if Josh Dobbs was still here, I couldn’t see it. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 12, 2023

The Browns spent a fifth-round pick on Thompson-Robinson and he’s become one of the more intriguing backups in the league. With Watson under contract through the 2026 season, he’s unlikely to see the field in the near future unless an injury occurs.

If the Jets are desperate or potentially view Thompson-Robinson as a future franchise QB, the Browns could score big with a trade. He’s yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular season game but his playmaking ability is undeniable.

All that being said, the Browns are unlikely to trade Thompson-Robinson, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com.

“No way the Browns would consider trading rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Jets,” Stainbrook tweeted. “Even if Josh Dobbs was still here, I couldn’t see it.”

The other quarterback the Browns have available on the practice squad is PJ Walker, who has some NFL starting experience. He started seven games with the Carolina Panthers over the last three seasons.