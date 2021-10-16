Hall of Fame Executive Urges Browns to Trade Star

Rumors continue to swirl around Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a Hall of Fame executive is calling on the team to deal him before the deadline.

Beckham was included on a list of players who should be on the trade block by former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, who cited the three-time Pro Bowler’s lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield and waning production.

Brandt wrote:

Beckham and Baker Mayfield have had a difficult time establishing a reliable connection in their time together. If they’re not able to get on the same page in the immediate future, the Browns would be better off getting what they can for a player who should still attract plenty of interest, with a contract that is set to run through 2023. Cleveland’s competitive window is wide open now, and further upgrading its improved defense could potentially help the team more than continuing to wait for Beckham and Mayfield to jell.

Brandt is not alone in his assessment. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com also called on Cleveland to deal Beckham “for the good of all involved.”

Beckham Has Been Model Citizen in Cleveland





Odell Beckham Jr.: "The ultimate goal is to win a championship" Odell Beckham Jr. addresses the media before practice on October 14th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-10-14T16:01:47Z

Despite his struggles and lack of production, Beckham has been a model citizen in Cleveland, leaving behind much of his antics in New York. He’s never overly expressed frustration with Mayfield and has supported his quarterback at every turn.

For Beckham, keeping his emotions mostly in check and buying into the team-first approach has been part of the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“I feel like I am in a great situation to do. It may not be me – there are going to be days where it will be my day and we will be sitting up here and the conversations will be different and then it is all is well. It just is what it is at this point,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday, October 14.

That being said, Beckham is being paid too much to just be a good teammate. The team has already guaranteed $12.79 million of Beckham’s $14.5 million salary. Over his 25 games in two-plus seasons in Cleveland, Beckham has notched just 106 catches for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns.

Beckham Making an Impact Without Catching the Ball

Beckham has been trying to make an impact despite not getting the ball, with a block in the run game going viral. Mayfield has taken notice.

Baker mentioned how physical OBJ has been in the run game and boy he wasn't wrong pic.twitter.com/v9tgXULnij — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) October 13, 2021

“For one, the run game, he was off the charts physicality wise. We talk about our identity is run first and we are physical team, and we are trying to finish people in the run game and dominate that,” Mayfield told the media on October 13. “You go back and watch him in the run game, and he is physical. You do that, and then go look at (WR) Rashard Higgins’ touchdown and see how many guys are covering Odell compared to Higgy, and you will see exactly what kind of value he brings to us.”

The Browns have been playing without Jarvis Landry, who should help open things up for Beckham in the pass game when he returns. The Browns designated him for return from IR this week but his return to the lineup is still questionable.

